Where to watch How to Train Your Dragon in 4DX? Full list of all theaters

How to Train Your Dragon is a fantasy live-action film that was released in theaters on June 13, 2025. It is the live-action remake of the animated film of the same name that was released in 2010, and adapted from Cressida Cowell's 2003 novel. The film is written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who also co-wrote and co-directed the animated film alongside Chris Sanders and Will Davies.
Marc Platt and Adam Siegel serve as the film's producers. David Cain, Michael A. Connolly, Roy Lee, and Chris Sanders executive produce the movie. The film's star cast includes Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, and Gabriel Howell, among others.
The official synopsis of How to Train Your Dragon, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan's future when he befriends an injured dragon."
A list of 4DX theaters showing How to Train Your Dragon across the U.S.
Below is the complete list of theaters that are playing How to Train Your Dragon in 4DX as per different states:
California
- Regal LA Live in Los Angeles
- Regal North Hollywood in North Hollywood
- Regal Irvine Spectrum in Irvine
- Regal Edwards Mira Mesa in San Diego
- Regal Edwards Fresno in Fresno
- Regal Natomas Marketplace in Sacramento
- Regal Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco
- Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin
- Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in Ontario
- Regal Edwards Temecula in Temecula
- Cinépolis Cinemas Vista Village in Vista
- CGV Cinemas Buena Park in Buena Park
Nevada
- Regal Red Rock in Las Vegas
Idaho
- Regal Edwards Boise in Boise
Colorado
- Regal UA Denver Pavilions in Denver
Oklahoma
- Regal Warren Moore in Moore
Texas
- Regal Gateway in Austin
- Regal Benders Landing in Spring
- Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E in Houston
- Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace in Houston
- Regal Lone Star in Tomball
Illinois
- Regal City North in Chicago
- Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema in Gurnee
Tennessee
- Regal Hollywood in Nashville
- Regal Opry Mills in Nashville
- Regal Pinnacle in Knoxville
North Carolina
- Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen in Charlotte
Florida
- Regal Avenues in Jacksonville
- Regal Pointe Orlando in Orlando
- Regal Kendall Village in Miami
- Regal Dania Pointe in Dania Beach
- Regal Waterford Lakes in Orlando
- Regal Naples in Naples
Virginia
- Regal Fox in Ashburn
Georgia
- Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta
Alaska
- Regal Tikahtnu in Anchorage
Washington
- Regal Meridian in Seattle
- Regal Gallery Place in Washington, DC
Pennsylvania
- Regal UA King Of Prussia in King Of Prussia
- Regal Warrington Crossing in Warrington
New York
- Regal Union Square in New York
- Regal Walden Galleria in Buffalo
- Regal New Roc in New Rochelle
- Regal Times Square in New York City
- Regal Tangram in New York City
Hawaii
- Regal Dole Cannery in Honolulu, Hawaii
What is the story of How to Train Your Dragon?
How to Train Your Dragon is set in the Viking village of Berk, where Stoick the Vast is the village's chieftain. His 16-year-old son, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, shoots the dragon Night Fury with a bolas launcher during a dragon raid. But he later releases the injured dragon out of sympathy and earns its trust.
Slowly, Hiccup befriends Night Fury, whom he renames 'Toothless,' and replaces its severed tail fin with a prosthetic. Moreover, he builds a harness and saddle to ride the dragon.
Not long after, Hiccup enrolls in a dragon-fighting class with other teenagers like Snotlout, Fishlegs, Astrid (Hiccup's crush), and the twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut. For his final exam, he is tasked with killing one of the captive dragons, which he is unwilling to do.
While riding Toothless, Hiccup encounters the Red Death, a gigantic dragon, who is being fed by smaller dragons, and realizes that the animals have been attacking his village in search of food.
With Astrid's help, Hiccup returns to show the villagers that dragons are not as scary as they have come to believe. He uses his final exam, where he has to deal with the Monstrous Nightmare dragon, to demonstrate that these animals can be handled safely. But things take a wrong turn when Stoick angers the Monstrous Nightmare, forcing Toothless to intervene in Hiccup's defense.
In the climax of How to Train Your Dragon, Stoick's Vikings threaten the Red Death, prompting Astrid and the other teens to come to their rescue. Hiccup saves Toothless from a sinking ship and reconciles with his father, who disapproved of his closeness with the dragon.
Before the Red Death can harm the humans, Hiccup and Toothless set it on fire. As it crashes to its death, the dying dragon's tail hits Hiccup's left foot, causing him to lose his foot.
