When will Hoppers premiere? Release date, voice cast details, trailer, and more

Written and directed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers is a Pixar Animation Studios production that was announced at the D23 Expo in August 2024. Set to be the latest collaboration between the animation studio and Walt Disney Pictures, it was given a spring 2026 release date at the expo. Aligning with the initial announcement, the film is set to release on March 6, 2026.

The film will be Pixar’s 30th animated feature and will share the release year with one of the studio's biggest franchises, Toy Story 5, which has been given a summer 2026 release date. In addition to that, the Pixar film has a high-powered cast list featuring Emmy winner Jon Hamm, former SNL star Bobby Moynihan, and comedian Adam Devine, among others.

Hoppers brings a whole new meaning to understanding animals

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Pixar)

Hoppers is set in a world where scientists have figured out how to allow human beings to not just understand animals but talk to them. This is done by placing a human being’s consciousness, or their brain, into robotic animals created by the same scientists. From there, the film takes off, and it revolves around a college student and animal lover named Mabel (Piper Curda).

She proceeds to use the technology to “hop” her consciousness into a robotic beaver, which allows her to converse with animals. However, while the teaser trailer only shows Mabel talking to a bear, birds, and another beaver, Disney’s website reveals that the young college student has bigger plans for the technology.

That includes stopping Mayor Jerry German Generosity (Jon Hamm) from building his new construction project by banding all the animals together.

From understanding the various conversations a flock of birds were having to stopping a bear from eating a fellow beaver, Hoppers’s trailer showcases just what Mabel can do with the new technology. Not only that, throughout the teaser, Mabel uncovers a few more mysteries about the animal world that were far from what she expected. Here’s the new teaser trailer:

All cast members in Hoppers and their characters

So far, only seven voice actors have been confirmed to be a part of the Pixar film's cast, including Piper Curda voicing lead character Mabel Tanaka. Furthermore, Adam Devine, Jon Hamm, and Bobby Moynihan have been cast as Floyd, Mayor Jerry, and King George respectively. Additionally, Demetri Martin has voiced the birds.

Beyond that, however, no information has been released as to who has been picked to voice other characters, although it is known that Amy Sedaris and Jeff Goldblum have joined the cast.

Over the years, Pixar has built its reputation as one of the best animation studios around, which is only further emphasised by its filmography. From Toy Story (1-4), Cars (1-3), Wall-E, Monsters.Inc, and more, the animation studio has produced several critically acclaimed films.

Viewers can await to see whether their latest film, Hoppers, is going to continue that trend. The teaser trailer, released on July 16, 2025, has already garnered over 3.9 million views, and judging by the comments, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the film.

Hoppers is set to release in theatres across the United States on March 6, 2026.

