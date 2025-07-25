When will Five Nights at Freddy's 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures officially confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will premiere in the United States on December 5, 2025.Once again directed by Emma Tammi with franchise creator Scott Cawthon onboard as writer and producer, the sequel goes for a darker and even more emotionally dense route than the first film.With the terrors of animatronics spread into the open world, new haunted machines take center stage, and familiar characters face their past trauma, hidden origins, and family secrets.Backed by returning stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard, as well as new additions Skeet Ulrich and McKenna Grace, the movie is set to elevate the stakes of the FNaF universe.Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will have a theatrical releaseNo one is safe in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (Image via YouTube/UniversalPictures)Three months after the official teaser drop, the follow-up to the 2023 horror film Five Nights at Freddy's has a release date. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse announced that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will launch across theaters in the United States on Friday, December 5, 2025.The announcement was made at the Five Nights at Freddy's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, where the cast also revealed the full trailer for the fans. In contrast to the initial FNaF movie, which premiered both on Peacock and in cinemas, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will have an exclusive theatrical release at launch.This is a shift that falls in line with recent Blumhouse and Universal decisions with regard to exclusive theatrical windows after the box office success of the initial production.FNaF experienced a huge box office success after it raked in close to $300 million worldwide against a modest budget. Based on the fanbase, the weekend ticket sales can be expected to be driven by horror fans and gamers eager to witness the next chapter of the animatronics horror.About Five Nights at Freddy'sFive Nights at Freddy's, best known as FNaF, is a game designed by Scott Cawthon, released on August 8, 2014, on Desura and Steam.Sparks flew when beta testers noted that his character designs for a previous game resembled disturbing animatronics, prompting Cawthon to lean into horror in FNaF. This resulted in a Survival horror nightmare game involving a haunted family pizza restaurant full of animatronic mascots that become murderous at night. On October 27, 2023, the mainstream breakthrough was achieved when Five Nights at Freddy's was adapted into a live-action film produced by Blumhouse Productions in collaboration with Universal Pictures. Written and co-directed by Cawthon himself, the film became the highest-grossing movie to date by Blumhouse.As the franchise currently prepares to take the next step forward, with the sequel Five Nights at Freddy's 2 coming out in December 2025, new chapters are set to be introduced to its ever-expanding universe.Is there a Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer?Universal Pictures has produced the official trailer of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 at a large reveal at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025, sparking excitement among fans of the franchise and horror enthusiasts alike.The trailer provides a view of the extended storyline of the animatronic horror in the sequel. The first few scenes establish an increasingly unsettled festival, as the group wanders into an abandoned event venue and encounters Balloon Boy.Shortly thereafter, Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) discovers a dust-covered music box, which initiates the creepy manifestation of an animatronic, a hint that this sequel will go further into the franchise’s supernatural lore.The Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer highlights shocking new animatronics such as Mangle and even teases the horrifying reappearance of Springtrap, appearing in a dimly lit mechanical chamber. With the new tagline, “Anyone can survive five nights; this time, there will be no second chances”, the sequel will have even higher stakes and wider emotional tension.All cast members in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and their charactersCentral to Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, the troubled older brother and former security guard of Freddy Fazbear Pizza, now worked up in horrors of the past. In this sequel, Mike is drawn deep in the sinister history of the town, struggling to protect his sister while learning darker secrets about himself and the animatronics. He is accompanied by Piper Rubio who plays Abby Schmidt, the emotionally perceptive younger sister to Mike, whose odd relationship with the animatronics gets deeper.Elizabeth Lail also reprised her role of Vanessa, a troubled police officer and the daughter of the elusive William Afton. Having her connection with the animatronic past exposed, Vanessa is driven to the edge as she struggles to make a choice between guilt and redemption.Fueling this escalating danger is Matthew Lillard as William Afton. Returning also is Theodus Crane as Jeremiah, a former worker with knowledge of the origins of the pizzeria and who could be a crucial witness to its darkest secrets. Mckenna Grace, Skeet Ulrich, and Freddy Carter introduce new layers of emotion and culture to the show, with their specific character roles being kept a secret, although the trailer gave some hints at Abby’s schooling and the town’s past.Here is a list of the main cast:Josh Hutcherson as Mike SchmidtElizabeth Lail as VanessaPiper Rubio as Abby SchmidtMatthew Lillard as William Afton / SpringtrapTheodus Crane as Jeremiah.Here is a list of the supporting cast:Mckenna GraceSkeet UlrichFreddy CarterJade Kindar-MartinAudrey Lynn-MarieJessica Weiss.The sequel, Five Nights at Freddy 2, is set to release on December 5, 2025, in theaters across the United States. Produced by Blumhouse and distributed by Universal Pictures, the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will follow up on the expansion of the franchise but with a darker, more expansive storyline.