"I hope you're losing tons of money" — Jeff Daniels blasts Trump voters and blames them for the economic fallout

By Sakshi Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:32 GMT
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - &quot;A Man In Full&quot; - Source: Getty
Jeff Daniels criticizes voters of Donald Trump (Image Via Getty)

Actor Jeff Daniels is in the news again, not for a film or TV show role, but for his political opinions. In a recent interview with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's The Best People podcast on July 21, 2025, Jeff Daniels discussed the economic effects of Donald Trump's policies. He placed the blame squarely on the president's supporters.

Jeff Daniels, an outspoken critic of the president's political ideology in the past, derided Trump voters, especially during fears about increasing expenses and the backlash from Trump's tariff-based economic strategy.

"I hope you're losing tons of money. Those of you who thought this would be OK. my question is, what are you going to do about it?" Daniels told Trump's voter base on the podcast.
Exploring in detail Jeff Daniels' statement on Donald Trump supporters

In the episode, Jeff Daniels referred to the economic burden experienced throughout America, especially among the working and middle classes. He specifically cited the increasing cost of staples such as groceries and cars, blaming some of these increases on tariffs that were enacted under Donald Trump's administration.

Daniels contended that the policy served to particularly punish the very voters that Trump had, and he implored them to change their votes now that they're paying financially. Referring to how regular Americans are bogged down by inflation and policy consequences., Daniels explained:

"Wait a minute, the grocery bill is what? $180 more? I can’t get that car unless I pay another $8,000."

Host Nicolle Wallace concurred, observing that Trump's tariffs would most likely punish his own supporters and their families.

Daniels also reflected on larger concerns regarding the condition of American values as influenced by Trump. Labeling the ex-president a "snake oil salesman," he faulted what he termed a decrease in civility, insensitivity, and eroding respect for the rule of law.

He referenced the ways in which online bullying and name-calling have become mainstream, as indicative of a culture that has strayed from integrity and accountability in the public sphere.

Who is Jeff Daniels?

Jeff Daniels, born in 1955 in Georgia and brought up in Michigan, is a multi-talented American actor known for his work in comedy, drama, and political roles.

With a career spanning over four decades, he has picked up several awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards. He has been nominated for several Golden Globes, SAG, and Tony Awards.

He initially came into prominence in movies such as Terms of Endearment, The Purple Rose of Cairo, and Something Wild. His more recent work comprises critically acclaimed performances in The Squid and the Whale, Steve Jobs, Looper, and The Martian.

For television, Daniels also came into prominence through his portrayal of Will McAvoy in HBO's The Newsroom. He has also played real-life characters, such as FBI director James Comey in The Comey Rule and John P. O'Neill in The Looming Tower.

Daniels is starring in the political drama Reykjavik, playing former U.S. President Ronald Reagan opposite Jared Harris as Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Beyond his works in Hollywood, he is also the founder and executive director of the Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, Michigan.

It's not the first time Jeff Daniels has shared his political views. He's endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and has been vocal about concerns with the state of American democracy on numerous occasions.

