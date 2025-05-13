5 classic movies of Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is an American actress who has made a mark in the industry with her diverse performances and iconic characters. Beginning her career in 1994 with the popular film The Mask (1994), she has featured in several films that became fan favorites upon their release.

Cameron Diaz showed her range as an actress by playing roles like Mary in There's Something About Mary (1998) and Natalie in Charlie's Angels (2000). She also voiced Princess Fiona in the Shrek movies, gaining popularity in animated films.

She earned nominations for major awards like the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards. After taking a break from acting in 2014, she returned in 2025 with the Netflix film Back in Action.

The list goes long when it comes to Cameron Diaz's classic films, which bring unique sides of the actress to the audience. Here are five of such classic films that include Cameron Diaz's iconic, fan favorite performances.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the author's opinion.

Exploring some of the classic movies of Cameron Diaz

1) My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

A still from My Best Friend's Wedding (Image via YouTube/@sonypictures)

A romantic comedy with hilarious twists and turns, the film My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) is a critically acclaimed film featuring Cameron Diaz. The movie essays food critic Jules Potter's (Julia Roberts) adventurous confrontation with her feelings of love for buddy Michael O'Neal (Dermot Mulroney).

While the duo promised to marry each other if they were single by the age of 28, Michael finds the love of his life, Kimmy, who is portrayed by Cameron. Jules finds herself falling in love, with the movie capturing her mission to sabotage Michael and Kimmy's marriage and confess her true feelings.

Cameron's character, Kimmy, is one of the supporting characters in this film. Her high-spirited, cheerful persona made her a vital part of the story, making it one of her popular film characters.

2) Any Given Sunday (1999)

A still from Any Given Sunday (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBrosRewind)

Taking inspiration from the book, On Any Given Sunday (1984) by NFL player Pat Toomay, this film brings tensions, challenges, and victories on the playground. The sports film covers the journey of the fictional American football team, the Miami Sharks, and the players and crew associated with it.

The team's head coach, Tony D'Amato (Al Pacino), boasts 30 years of experience but faces a tough challenge in bringing his former champion team back to its glory. The coming of the new player, Willie Beamen (Jamie Foxx), becomes the turning point of the team as he turns from a novice to the ace of the team. Tensions between D'Amato and Beamen, with other impending pressures, become the central plot of the film.

Cameron Diaz plays a crucial role in the film as Miami Sharks' team owner, Christina Pagniacci. With a premium educational profile and a team handed to her by her father, Cameron Diaz's character stands for novelty and advancement in team management. This puts her in a constant conflict with D'Amato in the film.

3) Vanilla Sky (2001)

A still from the film Vanilla Sky (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Vanilla Sky (2001) is a science-fiction film that brings experiences and challenges unheard of to the silver screen. It follows David Aames (Tom Cruise), owner of a publishing giant, and his complex experiences as he finds himself stuck in a lucid dream after a tragic accident.

In Vanilla Sky, David starts a new relationship with Sofia (Penélope Cruz), which makes his partner Julie Gianni (Cameron Diaz) jealous. Her reaction leads to a car crash that kills her and leaves David badly injured. As he struggles with trauma and a disfigured face, he’s pulled into a confusing world of mystery and technology.

Cameron Diaz plays Julie, whose jealousy sparks the film’s main conflict, making her the story’s main antagonist. She won several awards for this role.

4) Gangs of New York (2002)

A still from Gangs of New York (Image via YouTube/@miramax)

Belonging to the period drama genre, Gangs of New York (2002) takes the viewers back to the 19th-century U.S.A. It is a film directed by the famous filmmaker, Martin Scorsese.

A Catholic-Protestant fierce feud leads the Protestant group, Natives' leader, William 'Bill the Butcher' Cutting, to kill the Irish Catholic group, Dead Rabbit's leader, Priest Vallon. As he defeats the head and his group, he takes over the neighbourhood of Five Points.

Things become intense when Vallon's son, Amsterdam, witnesses it all and vows to seek revenge for his father's death. The film unravels how the adult Amsterdam (Leonardo DiCaprio), returning to Five Points several years later, executes his plan of vengeance amidst the heightened influence of Bill's 'Natives' group.

Cameron Diaz plays Jenny Everdeane, a small thief and fraud from the neighborhood. Amsterdam falls in love with her and they become a strong couple in the movie. She supports Amsterdam's purpose and eventually leads her life with him.

5) The Holiday (2006)

Cameron Diaz in The Holiday (Image via YouTube/@sonypictures)

The Holiday (2006) paints the life experiences of two unique characters, Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz), in vibrant, unexpected, and hilarious hues. Fed up with their troubled romantic lives, both the characters from different parts of the world sign up for a house swap experience website.

As they get acquainted with each other and swap houses, both girls step into a new world that fate brings to them through the swap. From overcoming their past relationships to finding new love, Amanda and Iris witness a myriad of new experiences in the new setting they temporarily shift to.

The role of Amanda is played by Cameron Diaz in this movie. Successfully running a production company in Los Angeles, Cameron's character swaps houses with English journalist Iris after her boyfriend cheats on her. What begins as a tough adjustment to slow life, Amanda manages to regain herself and find her true love in Iris' brother, Graham.

Viewers may also explore other iconic films that feature Cameron Diaz in unique and special avatars.

