“Nobody would talk to that guy”- Destination X star Biggy reflects on his friendship with Rick

Destination X season 1 concluded on July 29, 2025. The finale episode saw Peter, Rick, and Biggy battling for the ultimate prize. While Biggy hoped for his alliance with Rick to pay off, he was disappointed when Rick favored Peter instead.Biggy was led to think that his alliance with Rick was strong, when in reality, it was Peter and Rick who were loyal to each other from the start. Together, they plotted against Biggy and ousted him in the finale episode, right before they competed against each other for the win.After the show concluded, Biggy appeared in an RHAP: We Know Reality TV episode, which was released on their YouTube channel on July 30, 2025. Discussing what his friendship with Rick was like,"Nobody talked to that guy," Biggy said, referring to the time when cast members didn't talk to Rick after he lost a challenge.Talking about how strongly he felt for his cast mate, Biggy said that Rick was the only one he spoke to besides Shayne and Mack. That was because he felt bad for Rick and thought Shayne was paying more attention to Allyssa.What Destination X star Biggy said about his friendship with RickThe interviewer demanded to know the moment when Biggy discovered Rick and Peter's alliance. Biggy said he was kept in the dark despite being the only person in the Destination X cast who trusted Rick, except his allies, Peter, and JaNa. Recalling an incident, Biggy added that he felt bad for Rick because nobody talked to him after he failed at a task."I got close with Rick, like, from then on," Biggy stated.He added that while the viewers didn't get to see much of him and Rick, he was the only person he shared everything with, except Shayne and Mack. His friendship with the former also started to fade after he got with Allyssa, and at that point, Biggy said he spoke more with Rick.He admitted that he had his blinders on and had a soft spot for him, revealing that people were trying to tell him he shouldn't trust Rick, but he didn't listen to them. Answering the interviewer's question, the Destination X star stated that when he found out Rick lied about the white pine cones clue, he knew something wasn't right.After that episode, they straight-up went to the finale, so he didn't have the time to evaluate Rick's intentions. The interviewer then noted that there was a time when Rick, Peter, and JaNa tried to include him in their alliance and asked him why he didn't join it. Biggy said he didn't join them because he had given his word to Shayne.The interviewer also mentioned how Biggy didn't hand any danger daggers to Rick in that particular Destination X episode. The second runner-up said he didn't want to give them to Rick because they were friends. He gave the dagger to Shayne because he wanted an opportunity to save Allyssa in the Garden of Souls.As for Shayne, Biggy shared that he wanted him on his side because of his physical strength. He also liked that Shayne was loyal and honest.For more updates on Destination X star Biggy, fans can follow his Instagram, @biggy.cookthebook.