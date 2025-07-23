Who are the final three on Destination X season 1? Details explored 

Episode 9 of Destination X was released on July 22, 2025. The episode saw the four remaining contestants, i.e., Biggy, Peter, Rick, and Shayne, going west of Venice, Italy. After they all got one clue each about the destination they were at, it was upto them to share it with their fellow castmates.While Peter and Rick shared theirs with each other, the other two contestants divulged theirs to one another. After they were given time to decipher the clues, they were asked to mark their guesses on the map. The location was revealed to be Monaco, and it was Shayne whose mark was the farthest from the location.However, he didn't get eliminated right away. The host made them play a game of roulette and stated that the winner of each round was going to get the chance to move either their own or somebody else's mark on the map.After a lot of movement of marks on the map, Shayne still remained farthest from the location and was eliminated. This left Peter, Rick, and Biggy, the three finalists of Destination X.What determined the three finalists of Destination X season 1?The group of four started their journey to the west of Venice and even rode some horses through the mountain ranges of Europe. While doing so, they constantly tried to figure out where they could be on the continent. The contestants got one clue each, and all of their four clues linked together. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the viewers didn't know if they would divulge their clues to one another. Peter and Rick revealed their clues to each other, while Shayne and Biggy told theirs to each other. Rick lied to Biggy about his clue and told him that he had two white pinecones.After they were given the time to decipher their clues on Destination X, they were asked to point out their guesses on the map. Peter and Rick both chose to mark their locations near Cannes, France, while Biggy marked the map more to the west of their marks. Shayne's mark was near Milan, Italy, farther than the cluster of three.Jeffery Dean Morgan, the host of Destination X, informed them that they were in Monaco, the second-smallest sovereign state in the world. Peter, Rick, and Biggy marked very close to the location, so they remained safe. Shayne, who put his mark on Italy, wasn't yet eliminated either. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeffery took all of them on a yacht. Here, he made them play roulette for $250,000. The condition was that if they won the gamble, they would get the choice to move either their own mark on the map or another player's. Peter won the table and chose to move another player's mark.He swapped Shayne's mark with Biggy's, making the latter susceptible to elimination. However, Shayne won the next round, and he put Biggy's mark back to where it was near Monaco because he believed that it was unfair to out him when he had guessed correctly.Biggy and Shayne tied at this point on Destination X season 1. The next round of roulette was won by Biggy. He chose to move his own mark closer to the location. Rick's mark was already in Monaco, so he was safe. Peter and Biggy were close to the correct location, so they were safe as well. Shayne's mark was the farthest of them all, so he was eliminated in the close fight.New episodes of Destination X are released on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on NBC.