Who was eliminated in Destination X episode 9? Details explored

NBC's Destination X aired a new episode on July 22, 2025. Titled How's Your Poker Face? the segment saw the four remaining contestants compete to outlast each other for the $250,000 cash prize. While an unexpected twist and a risky game of Roulette left the players overwhelmed, it was Shayne who was eliminated in the episode, with his X placed the furthest from the actual location.Before the participants played the game of Roulette, Shayne mentioned that he wanted to remain focused on winning the $250,000 prize money, despite being affected by Ally's elimination in the previous episode. He noted that he would use the money to help people, especially his mother, who raised him and his brother under challenging circumstances.Later in the Destination X episode, he admitted that Ally was everything he wanted in a partner, and that he looked forward to settling down with her. However, at the same time, he felt nervous about his position in the competition, noting how clueless he was about where they were located.During the game of Roulette, Shayne came close to gaining immunity, but Biggy's last move left him in a vulnerable spot, ultimately resulting in his elimination from the competitive reality show.What led to Shayne's elimination from Destination X? At the start of the episode, the Destination X players were each given a clue box, inside which they found items that were hints to their current location. Shayne found artichokes inside his box and was unsure what they resembled. While he and the other cast members contemplated their options, host Jeffrey Dean Morgan surprised them by asking them to drop their Xs right then.While Rick and Peter put their Xs on Cannes, Shayne placed his on Milan. Biggy, on the other hand, put his X near Toulon. In the meantime, the Destination X host shared with the viewers that the contestants were currently located in Monaco, located 10 miles from Cannes and home to luxury despite being smaller than New York City. Jeffrey then took the four players on a yacht, where they would play Roulette to gamble the $250,000 prize money with the ticket to the finale at stake. If they won their Roulette turn, they could either move their own X or another player's X. At the end of the game, the player farthest from the actual location would end up leaving the competition.Rick started the game by switching places with Peter, knowing both of them had placed their Xs on the same location. It put him in the lead, pushing Peter into second place. Then came Peter, who decided to swap Shayne and Biggy's Xs. It put Biggy 142 miles away from Monaco, while Shayne landed over 100 miles closer. For the second and final round, Rick got to move another player's X, and he chose to shift Biggy's X by 50 miles. Then came Shayne, who was allowed to move another player's X, and he reset Biggy's X to its original position, bringing him 41 miles from Monaco. Peter then moved Rick's X by 50 miles, unknowingly placing him directly on the actual spot.The last turn was Biggy's, and he was allowed to move his X closer by 50 miles. He ended up moving his X closer to the right location. As a result, Shayne was eliminated from the contest, as his X was the farthest from Monaco. While exiting the show, the Destination X star noted that he had experienced the adventure of his life and that he would not trade it for anything.Destination X can be streamed on Peacock.