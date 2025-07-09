Who was sent home in episode 7 of Destination X? Details explored

Season 1 of Destination X aired episode 7 on July 8, 2025. The segment saw three participants, JaNa Craig, Peter Weber, and Rick Szabo, go into the map room at the end of the challenge.

While each tried to put two together and guess the destination, it was JaNa, whose guess was the furthest from the actual location. Consequently, she was sent packing from the show.

JaNa chose Croatia based on Rick's advice, not knowing he was trying to mislead her. Rick guessed Ljubljana, and Peter chose northern Italy. The actual location was Venice, Italy. Since JaNa’s guess was the farthest, she was eliminated. Rick felt guilty for misleading her, and Peter was sad to see her go.

With JaNa out of Destination X, five contestants remain to compete for the $250,000 prize in the next episodes.

What led to JaNa Craig's elimination from Destination X?

After the tie-breaker elimination in the previous episode of Destination X, the remaining six contestants had their guards up, as they struggled to work their way around the tricky set of clues they had secured.

In one of the segments of the NBC show Biggy, who orchestrated Mack's elimination in the previous episode, was shown contemplating his actions and decision to share the destination with Shayne. While he felt the weight of the decision, the contestants admitted they never wanted to see a tie-breaker moment again.

As the episode progressed, the contestants realized they were heading south from Salzburg, Austria. Consequently, they began listing the countries that were south of Austria, including Italy, Croatia, and Slovenia. Soon after, the contestants were split into teams, as they had to kayak down a river and pick up clues. The team with the fastest time and the most correct bag would get a special clue.

Shayne and Rick won the challenge, but the clue did not help them all that much, as they discovered that the clues to the destination in the episode were hidden in the journey.

The Destination X contenders were then split into teams of three, competing in a game of Battleships dressed as soldiers. JaNa teamed up with Peter and Rick and went up against Shayne, Biggy, and Ally. Despite their efforts, Peter's team lost, which meant they were headed to the map room.

JaNa's wrong answer and trust in Rick ultimately ended her journey on Destination X. While speaking to NBC on July 8, 2025, JaNa reflected on her elimination, saying,

"When I get out, I see that I'm in Italy and I'm livid because I'm like, 'Well, this is embarrassing. Now, America thinks I don't know my basics. But I was also so honored because it was my first time in Venice and it was so beautiful. I got to stay there for three days. I don't know why they gave me three days, but I was super grateful. I roamed around with my chaperone. I got my money's worth!"

The Destination X evictee confessed that once she knew she was up for elimination against Rick, she had told Peter that she wanted to do whatever she could to get Rick to the finish line. JaNa shared that she and Peter had promised to support Rick's journey after hearing about his story and the situation with his family.

Consequently, JaNa was not upset by her elimination. Instead, she believed that Rick was "way more deserving" of the $250,000 cash prize than she was.

Destination X episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

