What happened in the Map Room on Destination X episode 5 and who went home? Details explored

Destination X season 1 episode 5 aired on June 24, 2025, and featured a new twist that raised the stakes for the remaining contestants. Titled "Moral Compass," the episode took the group on a fairy-tale-themed journey filled with symbolic baskets, poisoned apples, cookies, and magic mirrors.

While these elements added a creative touch, they also decided which five contestants would enter the Map Room—a high-pressure challenge that determines who stays and who goes. This week, Kim, Ally, and Rick were chosen by the poisoned apples, while Mack and JaNa used their mirror powers to send Peter and Shayne.

Inside the Map Room, each contestant had two minutes to place an “X” on a map to guess their current location. The contestant whose guess was farthest from the actual stop would be eliminated. With clues pointing to Munich, Germany, tensions rose as players made their guesses. In the end, Kim placed her X in Frankfurt and became the latest to go home.

Peter and Rick play smart in the Map Room of Destination X

In episode 5 of Destination X, five contestants—Rick, Ally, Kim, Peter, and Shayne—were sent to the Map Room based on the results of a fairy-tale themed challenge. Kim, Ally, and Rick ended up there after drawing poisoned apples from the basket twist, while Mack and JaNa each selected one person to join them using their magic mirror powers. Mack chose Peter, and JaNa picked Shayne.

Once inside the Map Room, each contestant had two minutes to study the available clues and place an “X” on a map to mark where they believed they were. The rules were clear: the contestant who placed their X the farthest from the actual location would be eliminated.

Peter and Rick worked independently but came to the same conclusion—that the group was in Munich, Germany. Peter used a clue involving Heidi Klum, who was born in Munich, while Rick focused on the Oktoberfest theme. Peter said that he knew it was Munch after making his guess.

Their accurate placements helped them stay in the game, while the other three contestants faced uncertainty.

Kim’s solo strategy backfires in Destination X

Kim entered the Map Room without strong alliances or access to shared clues. Unlike Peter and Rick, who had pieced together hints from conversations and group dynamics, Kim relied mostly on her own judgment. While others shared or confirmed details about the fairy-tale challenge and regional references, Kim played a more independent game.

This made the guessing process harder when it came time to choose a location. Although she briefly considered Munich during her deduction, Kim ultimately placed her X in Frankfurt. It was a decision she made based on her own interpretation of the clues, without support from others who had started narrowing down options like Munich or Stuttgart.

Unfortunately, this guess placed her the farthest from the correct location. Jeffrey Dean Morgan entered the Map Room to announce the results in Destination X. He told Kim that she was furthest from X. Her placement on the map was further from the actual destination than Shayne and Ally, who had both guessed Stuttgart and remained in the game.

Peter and Rick’s guesses were spot on, proving the advantage of working with others and analyzing shared information. Kim’s elimination also marked a shift in the group’s structure, as she had remained somewhat on the outside of the core alliances.

With her gone, the divide between original contestants and the newcomers continues to grow, especially as Peter and JaNa’s presence causes tension among the others. Now down to seven contestants, the group must continue navigating clues, trust, and strategy to avoid the same fate.

Destination X episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

