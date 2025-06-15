“Grew up all over the world”— Destination X star JaNa Craig shares details of her upbringing

The brand new show, Destination X, premiered on May 27. The unique format of the show has the contenders travel across Europe in a bus with blacked-out windows. Their job, and the goal of the game, is to figure out what location they're at. They would have clues to help them gauge that, and they would have to win at challenges to get those clues.

Ad

After its premiere, the official NBC YouTube channel released a sneak peek of the season on June 13. In the video, several stars of the show were seen sharing their backgrounds and professions to find better alliances in the game. JaNa Craig, the Love Island USA season 6 participant and finalist, opened up about her military background.

"I grew up all over the world. Korea, Phillipines, Turkey," she stated.

Ad

Trending

What JaNa Craig from Destination X shared about her background

While she was sitting with the lady contestants of the show in their blacked-out bus, JaNa shared that she grew up as a "military brat." She made it clear that traveling around wasn't new to her because of that.

She took to a Destination X confessional to say that one might think she would join the military to make her dad proud, but the problem was her nails.

Ad

Ad

Flashing her long, perfectly manicured nails to the camera, JaNa implied that she wasn't into the military stuff. She asked her fellow contestants if they had been around Europe. Ally stated that while she had been to all seven continents, she hadn't particularly traveled across Europe. JaNa just complimented her vast expanse of travels.

While JaNa and the ladies had a friendly chat, there was some contention among the male contestants of Destination X. They were openly doubtful of each other as they practiced caution going into the game. Their chat with Peter gave an insight into their calculative brains.

Ad

What Peter Weber revealed to his Destination X contestants

Peter from Bachelor Nation shared that he was an airline pilot who was based out of Newark. He shared that he had been flying aircrafts since he was 19 years old, and that was his "biggest passion" in life.

Ad

"Europe is the main part of the map that we hit, so I have seen a lot of cities," he said in a Destination X confessional.

He also stated that he was acquainted with the area, and he had good navigational skills, which could help him through the game. He also shared with his co-stars that he flew a lot to Tokyo and did transcon. Hearing what Peter had to say, Rick said that he had the perfect chance to get to know the brain of a pilot.

Ad

"If there's a chance, I'm going to take him in," he added.

He referred to getting Peter on his side and making it a fruitful alliance. After Peter revealed that he did both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and also appeared on The Traitors, Shayne quipped that it meant that they couldn't trust him.

Then, Peter asked what they were looking for to decipher where they were. He asked if they were looking for monuments or the road signs. Biggy said they weren't going to tell him what they were looking for because they didn't know him or trust him yet.

Ad

Biggy explained that each one of them needed to be cautious about whom they revealed such information to.

For more updates on JaNa Craig, fans of Destination X can follow her official Instagram handle, @janacraig_.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More