Which contestants earned daggers in episode 8 of Destination X? Details explored

NBC's Destination X released a new episode on July 15, 2025. Titled The Knives Are Out, it saw the five remaining contestants compete against one another to gain an advantage. The players were given an opportunity to grow stronger by earning daggers through a challenge. All five contestants, Peter, Biggy, Rick, Shayne, and Ally, came out victorious and earned daggers for themselves.

Ad

To secure daggers, the contestants had to correctly remember the figures of ten masked individuals, whom they would see on their journey through the dark Venetian canals while traveling on gondolas. Each participant was given two chances to pinpoint the figures. With every correct answer, they could earn a dagger and put themselves in an advantageous position.

Host Jeffrey Dean Morgan had already provided each player with a dagger at the start of the challenge to give them all a fighting chance. Despite that, the contestants remained determined to earn more power by outperforming their competitors. While some felt confident about the challenge, others remained apprehensive, worried they might miss a figure or forget previous ones.

Ad

Trending

Destination X contestant Ally opens up about having aphantasia

Ad

The Destination X episode kicked off with the players exploring the city, goggles-free, unlike their previous travels. They jet off through the waterways of Venice, reflecting on their journey thus far and commenting on the importance of winning the contest. Ally stated that she was not only playing for the $250,000 cash prize but also for a person she liked.

Since she had multiple motivations, she did not want to leave the show. Biggy, on the other hand, noted that he had never set foot outside Tennessee. Consequently, being in Venice made him happy. While the players contemplated whether they would soon participate in a challenge, Jeffrey arrived and informed them that there was no map room or X to drop in Venice.

Ad

However, since the race had to continue, the Destination X host told the players that they would compete for power. The more power they had, the greater their chances of survival. At the end of the episode, one participant would be left behind in the City of Lost Souls.

Ad

The five contestants are then split into two teams. The first consisted of Peter, Biggy, and Rick, and the second of Ally and Shayne. As they stepped into their separate gondolas, Jeffrey informed them that they would see ten masked figures while traveling through the canals.

As per the rules of the challenge, the contestants had to remember each figure to win daggers, which was equivalent to more power.

Peter felt confident about the challenge, as he found it similar to focusing on the cockpit of a plane. Meanwhile, Rick believed he could put his bird-watching skills to use. However, memory was not the strong suit of every contestant. Ally revealed that she struggled with aphantasia, the inability to voluntarily visualize mental images. Consequently, the challenge proved difficult for the player.

Ad

Regardless, she was determined to win. So, she memorized the appearances of the figures through repetition. However, by the time the gondola rides ended, Ally and Shayne discovered that they had only spotted nine figures instead of ten.

Soon after, Jeffrey joined the Destination X players and brought 20 masked individuals along with him. He then instructed them to select the ten figures they saw during their trip. He further explained that each contestant would get two opportunities to pick a masked figure. Every correct answer would earn them a dagger.

Ad

Ad

After the participants made their choices, Jeffrey revealed that all five players had chosen correctly. Consequently, they were all provided with two daggers each, in addition to the one they had already received. With three daggers each, the contestants ended up on the same playing field. It made Biggy wonder about the level of competition between the players.

The daggers earned came into play during the nomination ceremony later in the Destination X episode. Rick, Peter, and Ally were put on the chopping block, as they ran the risk of getting eliminated. After a tarot card challenge, Ally was sent packing, as the remaining four contestants advanced to the next round of the series.

Ad

Destination X is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More