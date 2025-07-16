Who was eliminated on Destination X tonight? Details explored

Episode 8 of Destination X Season 1 aired on July 15 and featured two challenges with five contestants left.

Ad

In the first, they took a gondola ride through canals and had to memorize masked figures along the way.

In the second challenge, called the Garden of Lost Souls, the three players at risk chose Tarot cards linked to locations near Venice. The one who picked the place farthest from Venice would be eliminated. Ally drew the Death Card, which symbolized the farthest spot, and was sent home.

How was Ally Bross eliminated from the Destination X episode 8?

Destination X host Jeffrey Dean Morgan asked the contestants to get out of their bus, but this time without the blackout goggles. He announced that there won't be any Map Room this episode, and the competition wasn't over. He then explained to them the challenge they would be taking on.

Ad

Trending

Ad

They had to compete to be safe, and the competition was harder this far into the season. The contestants were divided into gondolas, and they had to memorize the ten masked figures that would pass by them while they were in their gondolas on the canal.

The first gondola consisted of Shayne and Ally, while the other one had Biggy, Peter, and Rick. In a Destination X confessional, Ally admitted to having Aphantasia, a condition in which the person closes their eyes when they have to memorize something. It was something that affected her visual imagination of the things she was trying to remember.

Ad

But even after suffering from such a condition, Ally and all her co-contestants were able to identify the masked figures correctly, for which they were rewarded three Venetian Daggers each. They had to collect as many of these daggers as they could to win the challenge.

Rick and Peter didn't want Ally and Shayne to win, so they decided to forge cracks into their alliance. They knew that their third gondola partner, Biggy, was their third ally, so they approached him and asked if he wanted to make a new alliance with them. Biggy refused because he didn't want to break his promises.

Ad

Ad

Later in the Destination X episode, the contestants voted anonymously while wearing masks by placing daggers in front of the person they wanted to eliminate.

The three players with the most daggers had to face off in the Garden of Lost Souls. Biggy got the fewest votes and was given the power to save one of the three. After thinking it over, he chose to save Shayne, leaving Ally, Rick, and Peter to compete in the challenge.

Ad

For the challenge, the contestants had to pick a Tarot card that had a destination that was closest to Venice. The contestant to pick the location that was the farthest from Venice would get eliminated. Ally took the Death Card, which represented a location that was the farthest from Venice and was eliminated.

For more updates on Destination X star Ally Bross, fans can follow her official Instagram handle, @allybross.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More