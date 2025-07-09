“Rick was way, way more deserving”— Destination X star JaNa discusses her dynamic with the co-star after getting eliminated

Episode 7 of Destination X season 1 was released on July 8. Titled The Clues Were There All Along, the episode documented the contestants scrambling to identify Destination X, which was Venice, Italy, this time. At the end of the episode, Love Island USA season 6 alum JaNa Craig was eliminated. JaNa entered the season in episode 3, alongside The Bachelor season 24 suitor, Peter Weber.

After her elimination, NBC published an interview with the star where she shared how she felt about getting eliminated and discussed her experiences with her allies, Peter and Rick.

"Obviously, $250,000 is a lot to win, but I think Rick was way, way more deserving of that than myself," she said.

She shared how she and Peter had made up their minds about doing whatever it took to make Rick pass the finish line. She also spoke about her mindset going into the Map Room against her best allies and about her experience touring Venice after her elimination. After JaNa's elimination, Biggy Bailey, Ally Bross, Shayne Cureton, Rick Szabo, and Peter Weber remain in the game.

What Destination X star JaNa Craig said about Rick after her elimination in episode 7

In the fight between JaNa's trio that had Peter and Rick, and Biggy, Shayne, and Ally's trio, the former lost. When they lost, they knew one of them was going home after they solved the Map Room. And this meant they had to compete against each other.

In the NBC interview, JaNa said that she didn't know what destination they were at, but she was already okay with the fact that Rick was going to pass the finish line. She revealed that she and Peter had promised themselves to take Rick to the finish line after they had learned his story about his family. She thought Rick was much more deserving of the $250,000 prize pot than she was.

"So once we lost that game, I already told myself, ‘Whatever it takes to get Rick to the finish line,'" she said.

She also stated that she thought Peter and Rick were stronger together than her and Rick and added that she didn't like that she had to compete against Peter in the Map Room. She said that while she and Peter were the best allies, they intended to get Rick to the finish line.

Further in the interview, JaNa spoke about the friendships she had forged while on Destination X. She said that spending so many hours with other people made them form strong friendships. She added that she saw Peter as an elder brother and saw Rick as an uncle, so it was easier for her to take her elimination.

She said she told herself she could visit Europe the next day, now that she was out, and was happy Peter and Rick got to continue. Giving details of her European tour after her elimination, JaNa shared that it was beautiful because it was her first time in Venice. She stated that she spent three days and was grateful that the makers at Destination X gave her that time to tour around.

"I roamed around with my chaperone. I got my money's worth!" she concluded.

For more updates on Destination X star JaNa Craig, fans of the show can follow her official Instagram handle, @janacraig_.

