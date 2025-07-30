Destination X finale recap: Friendships are tested while contestants answer trivia questions and solve riddles

The Destination X finale was released on July 29, 2025. It saw the three finalists, Rick, Peter, and Biggy, going against each other. First, in a game of trivia that resulted in Biggy's elimination, and then in a game of riddles, which ascertained Rick's win. He took home the $250,000 prize money and the winning title. The finalists were brought to London on a helicopter and were given goggle vision, which marked famous London landmarks for them. They participated in a trivia, where the contestant to answer correctly was able to move forward and was able to move their co-contestant backward. Rick and Peter worked for each other in a testament to their long-reigning secret alliance, which led to Biggy falling back and getting eliminated. The challenge for the final duo now was to compete against each other. They were asked to solve riddles that took them to famous landmarks around London. Every landmark they found had the next riddle, and they had to keep doing this until one of them reached the $250,000 prize money. Biggy's breach of trust on the Destination X finale Biggy thought Rick was on his side because he had no idea how strong his alliance with Peter was. In the trivia challenge, they had to give correct answers to the Destination X host, Jeffery Dean Morgan's questions, to move forward. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeffery asked them questions such as where Romeo and Juliet were based, which country spoke German, French, and Italian, and name the European city, which is translated into English as &quot;monk.&quot; Whenever Rick answered anything correctly, he would move Biggy back, something which was heartbreaking, both for Biggy, who trusted Rick, and for the viewers at home. Rick felt bad for doing so because he knew Biggy trusted him and didn't expect the treatment. Jeffery, too, had to address the situation with Rick, so he asked him if he was scared of Biggy or wanted to save Peter. Rick revealed that he had a secret alliance with JaNa and Peter from day one. He also clarified that he didn't like hurting people, but he had to do what he had to do to win the game. By the end of the round, Biggy and Peter had tied, while Rick had won and become one of the two finalists. Jeffery asked them a tie-breaking question, and Peter won it, while Biggy was sent home. What happened during the riddle game on the Destination X finale? Rick and Peter both had to solve several riddles to keep moving forward. The Destination X riddles had them guess the landmarks across the city of London, which they had spotted in their goggle vision earlier. Each landmark had the clue to the next one. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth Rick and Peter solved several of them efficiently and were going neck-and-neck. For their last, tie-breaking clue, they were given a briefcase with three clues each. They had to look at these clues and tell which landmark they were referring to. The clues were a picture of Queen Elizabeth, an hourglass, and a $100 bill. Rick thought the correct answer was Big Ben, while Peter said it was the Tower of London. Rick answered correctly and won the $250,000 he deserved. Peter said he was disappointed but stated that he had come this far because of his alliance with Rick, so he was happy for him. For more updates on Destination X winner, Rick, fans can follow him on his Instagram, @birding_with_rick.