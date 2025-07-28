Love Island: Beyond the Villa star JaNa Craig sparks breakup rumors

JaNa Craig is a cast member on the ongoing Love Island: Beyond the Villa, a spinoff which premiered on July 13 and airs new episodes every Thursday. The show features the cast of Love Island USA season 6, and sees them sharing their experiences from the time they were shooting it and the time after it. JaNa featured on the cast alongside her boyfriend, Kenny. The two of them got into a relationship on season 6 of the show and were still dating a year after the season ended. They were still dating when Love Island: Beyond the Villa was shot, in April 2025. However, rumours of their breakup have been doing the rounds on the internet even before the spinoff concludes. The rumour started after JaNa unfollowed Kenny on her Instagram. In an age where social media has the utmost influence over life and careers, it's hard to see JaNa's move casually, without giving it meaning. While JaNa and Kenny haven't officially commented on the same, fans think that they have broken up. Speculation about Love Island: Beyond the Villa star JaNa Craig's breakupAfter JaNa unfollowed Kenny on Instagram, she cleaned all her pictures with him from her feed. JaNa has 2M followers on Instagram because her pairing with Kenny was one of the most popular ones on the season. She was also a part of the PPG, i.e., the Powerpuff Girls, a girl alliance which consisted of Leah, Serena, and herself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThese relationships helped her gain popularity during her time at the villa and after it. She gained some more fans because of her recent appearance on Destination X, an NBC reality show, which premiered on May 27, 2025. Fans and followers of the star noticed that it wasn't only JaNa who had unfollowed Kenny. Leah and Serena, the other two members of the PPG club, had also unfollowed him. A move that further ascertained the possibility of their breakup. JaNa works as a content creator and an influencer in Las Vegas, California, while Kenny works in sales in Dallas, Texas. Fans are speculating that the reason for their split could be the distance between them or the lack of relatability in their respective careers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLove Island: Beyond the Villa was shot in April 2025, when JaNa and Kenny were still together. Fans of the show have come to X to analyse the cracks in their relationship that might have been visible during their time on this spinoff. A fan said, &quot;Is that why we're talking about going back to his tech Sales job? Because he knew sh*t was going to crash and burn soon, the public would obviously side with Jana??&quot; Another Love Island: Beyond the Villa fan said, &quot;Idk man this JaNa and Kenny sh*t kinda rocked me A little. I thought he was one of the few stand-up men. He's lowkey manipulative as f*ck.&quot; Fans of the show also mentioned that the silence on their social media accounts was telling of their split because if they hadn't broken up, they would have clarified the same to their fans following the rumors. The official Instagram page of Love Island USA posted a clip of JaNa and Kenny playing the viral game of Bare Minimum on July 23. In the clip, fans of the stars spotted little differences between them, including things they didn't see eye to eye on. For more updates on Love Island: Beyond the Villa, fans of the show could follow the show's official Instagram handle, @loveislandusa.