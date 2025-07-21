"You didn't do anything" — Love Island: Beyond the Villa’s Liv Walker opens up about unresolved drama with Kaylor

The tension between Liv Walker and Kaylor Martin remains unresolved in Love Island: Beyond the Villa episode 2. The issue stemmed from events before the show, including a night out involving Liv, Kendall Washington, and Liv's boyfriend—a night Kaylor found out about through Snapchat.At a lunch arranged by JaNa Craig, Liv expressed her hurt, stating directly to Kaylor:&quot;I turned to you and you didn't do anything.&quot;Meanwhile, Kaylor maintained that her reaction stemmed from past trauma and a struggle with trust. The episode revealed that while both parties acknowledged each other’s pain, the conversation did not conclude with a clear resolution.Liv and Kaylor address trust issues in an emotional lunch confrontation on Love Island: Beyond the VillaJaNa Craig sets up an unexpected confrontationIn an attempt to mediate, JaNa invited both Liv and Kaylor to lunch, without informing Kaylor beforehand that Liv would be there. In her Love Island: Beyond the Villa confessional, Kaylor reacted to the surprise by questioning the producer’s inquiry, emphasizing her shock with the phrase &quot;shocked to see Liv.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaNa later explained her approach at the table, saying:&quot;I thought I would have told you you wouldn't have showed up so just to play it safe.&quot;Kaylor clarified that she would have attended either way, stating she &quot;would have still showed up.&quot; During the lunch, JaNa guided the conversation by encouraging them to say their &quot;piece,&quot; and emphasized the importance of being honest and transparent.Liv remained quiet initially, while Kaylor shared her frustration about feeling excluded, particularly referencing the rooftop party confrontation:&quot;I came out of my heart and I think I caught you off guard... I felt like I was being left out.&quot;Liv addresses past decisions and the emotional impact View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLiv explained why she did not inform Kaylor about her outing with Kendall and her boyfriend, stating that she was already going through her &quot;own thing with him.&quot; She admitted fault in not communicating, adding:&quot;I should have probably checked in more, but if I'm honest, I also went through something that night.&quot;She also shared the emotional aftermath of that evening, explaining in a Love Island: Beyond the Villa confessional that she was so emotional she reached out to Kaylor and felt confused when there was no reply, which left her feeling &quot;sick to my stomach.&quot;Later in the conversation, Liv directly confronted Kaylor again and emphasized that she &quot;didn't do anything.&quot; Kaylor responded that she was also hurting at the time and said:&quot;I'm sorry, I want to be there for you, Liv, I f**king love you. You are my sister, but I don't feel like I can trust you.&quot;Kaylor explains her deeper reasons for mistrust View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaylor pointed to broader reasons behind her reaction, referencing past experiences and explaining that she was raised in an environment where trust was difficult to develop, emphasizing the phrase &quot;never trust people growing up.&quot;She emphasized that Liv had context for this due to their shared history, saying in a Love Island: Beyond the Villa confessional:&quot;Liv's aware of the liars that have been in my life because she lived with me so she knows and understands my trauma.&quot;At the lunch, she reiterated her stance by saying she does not want people in her life if she feels she cannot &quot;trust&quot; them. She concluded the discussion by stating:&quot;And if you can't understand that, I don't really know where to go from you.&quot;Stream Love Island: Beyond the Villa anytime on Peacock.