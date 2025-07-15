Love Island USA season 7 runners-up Nic and Olandria share their celebration plans

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, who finished in second place on Love Island USA season 7, are taking the opportunity to relish their time together as they transition back into everyday life. The couple was asked about their next steps after leaving the villa, and they responded by giving a glimpse of how they plan to celebrate the end of their televised journey.

Nic spoke about feeling “ecstatic,” while Olandria said that all she wanted was a "home-cooked meal."

“I just want to cook a home-cooked meal. I miss food.”

While Nic and Olandria came in second on the latest season of Love Island, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were declared the winners. Meanwhile, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley took third place, and Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez finished in fourth.

Following the announcement that Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won Love Island USA season 7, Nic and Olandria reflected on their own journey on the show. Their final declarations before the results were read out emphasized the shift in their connection from friendship to something deeper.

Olandria explained that she believes the best foundation for a relationship is built on "friendship." She added that she had come to realize that the person who has "been standing beside" her throughout everything might "actually be the person [you] were meant to find."

Nic, in turn, highlighted his hidden feelings and how their bond developed over time. He said that he was always her "secret admirer," before adding that he was shocked by how strong a team they could be together.

He also spoke about a moment they had earlier in the season, referring to the time he "secretly kissed" her while she was blindfolded and apologized for not revealing it sooner.

Post-villa plans and reactions

In a final interview with host Ariana Madix, Nic and Olandria discussed how they were feeling after the finale and what they looked forward to once they left the Love Island USA villa. Nic shared that they experienced a journey in the villa, adding that he was "so happy."

"I'm so happy. We had a journey here, and now we get to go home with new family and friends," he noted.

Olandria spoke about her priority, explaining that she simply wanted to cook a home-cooked meal, emphasizing how much she missed "food."

Their interaction with Ariana also touched on a specific exit moment, where Nic described his reaction to seeing Olandria enter what he believed was a luxury car. He explained that at first, he thought it was just a "luxury carpool" and assumed they were simply getting a nice ride out of the villa.

Acknowledging the support from viewers

Nic and Olandria also acknowledged the support they received from viewers throughout season 7 of Love Island USA. Ariana Madix mentioned the “Nicolandria Hive,” to which Olandria responded with excitement.

“Your letters literally moved me so much and truly gave me some reassurance here in the villa,” she expressed her gratitude.

Nic also expressed appreciation as he shouted out their fans for supporting them through "this long, intense journey," and for "keeping it A1 from day one." Olandria noted that she looks forward to meeting their fans, even if it may not be possible, and expressed appreciation for their "support."

A reunion episode for Love Island USA season 7 is scheduled to air on August 25, giving viewers a chance to catch up with the rest of the Islanders.

Stream season 7 of Love Island USA anytime and exclusively on Peacock.

