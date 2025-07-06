"I think they’re so cute"— Love Island USA host Ariana Madix comments on Zak and Amaya's connection

Love Island USA season 7 episode 19, which premiered on Peacock on June 23, 2025, marked the beginning of the highly anticipated Casa Amor week. The twist culminated in a dramatic recoupling, where the Casa villa contestants rejoined the main group, ultimately leading to the elimination of four Islanders.

Amaya entered the main villa coupled up with Zak, and also chose him during the recoupling. She was initially coupled up with Austin, and her new connection with Zak proved to be better for her.

In an interview with Today, published on July 1, 2025, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix reacted to Amaya and Zak's connection, saying that she thought they were cute as a couple.

Ariana noted that she loves to see slice-of-life moments in the villa, and this couple gave her a similar energy with their talks about cats or hula-hooping in the Casa villa. She hoped that the viewers would get to see more of Amaya and Zak's connection and such moments in future episodes.

"Amaya and Zak. I think they’re so cute. I love getting to see these little moments of them talk about cats or, you know, hula hooping in Casa. I just love the slice-of-life moments in the villa that we get to see because to me, that’s when you really get to see what everyone’s like around each other," she said.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix talks about the show's virality and Megan Thee Stallion's guest appearance

In her interview, following a discussion about Zak and Amaya's connection, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix shared her thoughts on the season’s viral success. When asked whether she notices the viral moments as they unfold or is just as surprised as the viewers, Ariana weighed in on the unexpected nature of the show's online buzz.

The host shared that she watches all the episodes, but noted that one can never know what’s going to gain traction online and what’s going to be something that people really connect with.

"With the “mommy-mamacita” moment, I feel like watching the episode, I thought that was a hilarious moment, but then when it took on a life of its own online, it made it even more fun. And I feel like I’m constantly reposting people doing that audio now, because it’s just too funny," she added.

Before the Casa Amor week, the viewers and the islanders were met with a surprise when Megan Thee Stallion entered the villa to host the June 19 episode's challenge. While talking about the surprising collaboration, the interviewer asked Ariana if there were any other influential figures that the fans might get to see on the show.

In response, the Love Island USA host said that every year they find more and more influential figures who are big fans of the show to invite them into the villa.

She mentioned how fascinated she was to hear that artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran had recorded Love Island voiceovers, highlighting just how far-reaching the show’s impact has become.

"It’s funny, because I feel like every year, we find more and more influential figures that are big fans. Or, even right now, with Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran doing the “Love Island” audio — I’m pretty sure Ed Sheeran communicates via email, so he probably does not watch Love Island USA," she said.

The Love Island USA host continued:

"But to have Olivia explaining to him what is “Love Island USA,” to me, is a moment that I wish I could be a fly on the wall for because I can only imagine how funny that is."

Talking about Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana said that she was a huge fan of the singer and had gone to see several of her live performances. After meeting her in person, she came to know that Megan was an absolute "delight of a person", who had the "most beautiful energy."

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

