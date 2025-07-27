“Aaron surprised me the most” - Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Connor’s take on his co-star’s journey

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiered on July 13. It featured the cast of season 6 of Love Island USA, which included Leah, Liv, Kaylor, and Aaron, among others. They came to this spinoff to discuss their experiences during the show and after it. They also discussed friendships, relationships, and times when they wronged people in the villa.On July 26, 2025, the official Instagram handle of Love Island USA posted a clip of the islanders. In the clip, they played the game of Sips and Secrets, in which they had to answer questions related to their castmates. When Connor was asked which Love Island: Beyond the Villa star had surprised him the most, he said,&quot;I think so far Aaron surprised me the most. He's slowly starting to come out of his shell. He's doing what I hoped he would do.&quot;A lot of his other castmates also took Aaron's name. They were surprised by his growth and stated that his ability to open up had improved.What Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast members said about one anotherThe islanders were first asked if any of their friendships had become stronger after the show ended. Liv revealed that she had a good friendship with JaNa while they were in the villa, but felt like they got closer after leaving.. Connor stated that he and Liv got very close after the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;We talk a lot. She's like a very close friend of mine,&quot; he added.Serena said that PPG, i.e., the Powerpuff Girls, i.e., herself, Leah, and JaNa, got stronger every day. She believed that the main reason for their strength was the obstacles they had to deal with together. Aaron came to say that he had grown closer to Connor and had spent a lot of time with him on and off screen.The contestants were then asked which Love Island: Beyond the Villa castmate had surprised them the most. Serena said that Kaylor surprised her the most because Kaylor had been on her &quot;I don't give a f*ck&quot; wave for a long time.Kendall believed that Kenny had changed the most because he was upgrading his fashion and was also &quot;next level&quot; in his social media game. Liv also took Aaron's name and stated that he opened up more than she expected him to.They were also asked what had been the biggest drama on Love Island: Beyond the Villa so far. Serena said that it was Kaylor and Liv's argument. Kendall believed the same. Aaron stated that he didn't really know what the most dramatic moment so far was because he wasn't as involved. Liv also thought that the most dramatic moment was her fight with Kaylor.Aaron's conversation with Kaylor on Love Island: Beyond the Villa View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the latest episode of the show, Aaron asked Kaylor if she was happy. She told him she was happier with her life before the show than she was now. They bonded over their shared hatred for L.A. and for people who used them as pieces in a puzzle.Kaylor also revealed that she still had Aaron's blue Zara shirt and stated that she went to sleep in it. Aaron noted that her shoes looked uncomfortable, so he offered to take them off before they sat down on the rooftop.New episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa are released on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Peacock.