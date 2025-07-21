"He's healing something he didn't break" — Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Leah on being loved by Miguel

Love Island: Beyond the Villa released episode 2 on July 17, 2025. Titled Porta-Potty Hottie, the segment saw Leah sit down with co-stars Serena and Kaylor to reflect on her relationship with Miguel. Leah appreciated her connection with him, noting that his affection toward her sometimes felt unreal. Having had an unsuccessful love life, Leah often wondered if she deserved a partner like him.&quot;He's healing something he didn't break,&quot; Leah said.When Serena said that she thought Leah and Miguel would marry first, Leah appreciated the idea, saying she would. However, she believed Miguel was &quot;too good&quot; for her because she had never been with someone who treated her &quot;so well.&quot;While speaking to the Love Island: Beyond the Villa cameras, Leah mentioned that Miguel was a &quot;good person&quot; with the &quot;purest soul&quot; she had ever met. She added that he always uplifted her mood and reminded her of all the things she deserved in the world. Up until Leah met Miguel, she did not know how &quot;healing&quot; words of affirmation could be.Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Miguel rides and bonds with Leah's horse View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaylor felt inspired by Leah and Miguel's love story, wondering what she had done wrong not to have something like that. Leah advised her to live her life and explore her options before settling down with one person.Later in the Love Island: Beyond the Villa episode, Leah took Miguel to a farm to show him her animals, hoping he would appreciate them as much as she did. During a confessional, Leah mentioned that animals were a big part of her life, and that she knew she wanted as many of them as possible from a young age.&quot;I've loved horses my whole life. Then, we moved into an equestrian community, and I started taking riding lessons,&quot; she added.Her &quot;best horse,&quot; Valentino, who was nearly 21 years old, had been with Leah since she was 14. She introduced him to Miguel, hoping to see the two bond while Miguel rode Valentino. Meanwhile, Miguel told the Love Island: Beyond the Villa cameras that the last time he rode a horse &quot;might've been a dream&quot; because it was so long ago. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeah warned Miguel that although Valentino was a good choice for beginners, things could go south at any moment. Consequently, Miguel did not want the horse to sense his nerves. Leah instructed Miguel on how to maintain his posture as he climbed the horse, ready to take off.&quot;This is honestly amazing. We need to do this more,&quot; Miguel said.Leah was pleasantly surprised to see how much Miguel appreciated her animals. She confessed that she had never expected her partner to &quot;care enough to even want to build a relationship&quot; with her animals. In a separate confessional, Miguel stated that he knew watching the animals warm up to him made Leah feel good. As a result, he felt satisfied with the overall experience. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the Love Island: Beyond the Villa episode, he told Leah that they should have a farm of their own.&quot;Pick up the hay, put it out for the horses, go collect the eggs from the chickens, like, that's the kind of life I want to live,&quot; he said.Leah was impressed by Miguel's vision, as she appreciated him for accepting and honoring her preferences.In another segment of the episode, JaNa and Kenny sought Leah's advice and recommendations for a foster dog. While listing her recommendations, Leah mentioned that Miguel and she fostered a dog during the LA fires.Love Island: Beyond the Villa episodes can be streamed on Peacock.