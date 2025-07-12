“It’s a completely different setup” – Love Island: Beyond the Villa's Olivia Walker explains how the spin-off differs from the original show

Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 1 will premiere on Peacock on July 13, 2025. The new spin-off show will bring back some of the fan-favorite contestants from Love Island USA season 6 and follow them as they navigate their lives around Los Angeles, dealing with new careers, evolving friendships, and complex relationships outside the villa.

In an interview with Elite Daily published on July 10, Olivia Walker reflected on joining the Love Island spin-off and compared it to the original show’s format.

Despite having prior experience in front of the camera, she admitted she had to adjust to the spin-off, noting that it had a “completely different setup.” Unlike the original show, the cast no longer lived in the same house, there was no prize money at stake, and they didn’t have to compete in any challenges.

Besides those differences, Olivia shared that the camera crew now followed them anywhere they went and were and it took some getting used to for her.

“It’s a completely different setup. We’re not staying in one house together. There’s no money involved. We’re not doing challenges. On the island, the cameras weren’t in our faces, whereas in this new show, there were handheld cameras filming us. That took some getting used to," she said.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Liv Walker reflects on returning to the franchise

Olivia Walker, who entered the US version of the show as one of the bombshells, will return to the franchise with Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

She would be accompanied by Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, Connor Newsum, Kaylor Martin, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, and Kendall Washington, with appearances from other former Islanders.

In her interview with Elite Daily, Olivia expressed that she was "extremely grateful" for the opportunity to do another show with the franchise. She noted that she was primarily excited for the viewers to see her and her fellow castmates' different friendships, work-life, and their summer antics in LA.

When asked who she hangs out with the most among the Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast, she named JaNa, Kenny, and Kendall.

JaNa and I go to a lot of events together, so obviously I see Kenny [Rodriguez] because they’re a couple. I love JaNa. She gives you the hard truth, and she’s not just going to tell you what you want to hear. But she’s also so loving and always there for you. I really value those qualities in a friend," she shared.

The Love Island: Beyond the Villa star continued:

"I was staying near Kendall for a while, so I was hanging out with him a lot. If I’m not seeing everyone every two weeks or so, we’re always in touch over the phone or social media."

Love Island contestants, whose every move is captured on camera, are often subjected to online reactions from the viewers that can sometimes be positive and sometimes negative.

When asked in the interview how she deals with the online comments about her, Olivia admitted that while she tries not to read all of them, sometimes she can’t help herself.

"In the villa, we’d be in the middle of getting ready, and I’d tie half of my hair up and go have a chat. My extensions would be out, and people were doing funny memes about it. I’m like, 'OK, you got me there,'" she added.

Outside of filming Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Olivia has been keeping busy. She shared that after moving to L.A., she has been exploring different opportunities to find the path she wants to fully commit to. Currently, she is dabbling in her life between hosting and modeling, while also focusing on personal growth.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 1 episodes will premiere every Thursday on Peacock after July 13, 2025.

