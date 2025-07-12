Love Island: Beyond the Villa trailer teases unfinished drama between Islanders

The Love Island universe is expanding beyond the Fiji villa with a new spinoff that promises unresolved tensions, messy reunions, and plenty of post-show drama. Love Island: Beyond the Villa, premiering July 13 on Peacock, follows fan-favorite contestants from season 6 as they navigate fame, friendships, and lingering romantic entanglements in Los Angeles.

The newly released trailer teases confrontations between exes, crumbling relationships, and friendships on the rocks, proving that the drama didn’t end when the villa doors closed. From awkward run-ins to emotional breakdowns, the spinoff promises to deliver the same addictive chaos that made Love Island USA a hit, just with fewer palm trees and more real-world complications.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa trailer delves into Kaylor's relationship

One of the storylines revolves around Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans, whose turbulent villa romance ended in a messy public breakup. The trailer shows their first encounter since the split, with Kaylor visibly anxious about facing Aaron again.

“My heart is heavy when it comes to you,” she admits before nervously inviting him to her place to talk, a moment that cuts off just as things get interesting. Meanwhile, Aaron claims he hasn’t been with anyone since their split, leaving fans wondering whether the two will rekindle their connection or finally close the chapter for good.

Kaylor’s friendship with Olivia “Liv” Walker also appears strained, with Kaylor calling out Liv for being disingenuous on the red carpet.

“Thanks, babe, but let’s just not pretend… as a friend, as a ‘sister,’ you’re transparent and real with your friends.” she said.

Other couples in trouble

Elsewhere, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, who placed third in season 6, are struggling with their relationship post-villa. While Kenny insists they haven’t moved in together because they “like their space,” JaNa reveals she wanted to live together, leading Kenny to awkwardly admit, “I wanted separation… from you.”

Even the season 6 winners, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, aren’t immune to the drama. Despite taking home the grand prize, their relationship seems rocky, with Serena confessing, “I’ve been having an anxiety attack every morning,” after Kordell prioritizes work over their time together.

Meanwhile, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi appear to be the most stable couple, testing their parenting skills with a fake baby, though host Ariana Madix’s question about marriage plans leaves their future open-ended.

More confrontations

Kendall, Kaylor, and Liv on Love Island: Beyond the Villa (Image via YouTube/@Peacock)

The trailer teases even more chaos, including Kendall Washington confronting ex Nicole Jacky over past drama and a group trip to Miami that ends with Kaylor storming out in tears. Viewers also see Connor Newsum and JaNa discussing their relationship with each other. In one snippet, JaNa says, “Connor knows not to be f-----g stupid” at the reunion, while Connor has some words of his own.

"I think Jana is great. I would have said that episode one, the first day of filming. I have no ill will towards her... I knew from New York at the reunion that she was feeling a certain way. I didn't get the chance to talk to her at the reunion, but then sent her a long message when I didn't get the chance to talk to her," he said.

With new episodes dropping weekly after the premiere, Love Island: Beyond the Villa is shaping up to be the follow-up fans have been waiting for.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres Sunday, July 13, at 9 pm ET on Peacock, with new episodes airing Thursdays starting July 17.

