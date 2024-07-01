"It made for wonderful television" — Ariana Madix chimes in on Aaron Evans' reaction to Andrea's elimination from Love Island USA

Love Island USA season 6 premiered on June 12, 2024, and the first 15 episodes have featured several twists and turns. Andrea Carmona and Hakeem White’s double elimination was one of the key moments in the series. Fellow contestant Aaron Evans was concerned, not for the eliminated contestants, but for his friend Rob Rausch, who had said he would leave the show if Andrea was eliminated.

Later, when Leah denied being involved in the elimination choice, Liv confronted Leah for lying.

The reality show's host, Ariana Madix, recently shed some light on this during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In a June 28 published article, she said—

"The reaction to it by Aaron [Evans] especially — it made for wonderful television — but it was way over the top. And I’m really glad that Liv [Walker] stood her ground. I think Liv is an incredible cast member, and I love watching her develop and get to know all the Islanders."

What happened to Aaron Evans when Andrea was eliminated from Love Island USA?

Initially, Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb were the couple on Love Island USA season 6. Later, Andrea Carmona was one of the additional contestants who joined the show.

During Love Island USA season 6 episode 12, when Andrea was eliminated along with Hakeem White, Rob and Aaron got upset with all the female cast on the show.

While crying, Aaron questioned female Islanders and asked:

"Why would you guys go for Andrea? [Rausch] has the strongest connection in here. Why would you knock Andrea out?”

In the confessional, Aaron shared that:

"I just want Rob to be here, selfishly. But I also want Rob to be happy. And I just feel the girls whether they're being protective over Jana and Nicole or they were just being spiteful because, you know, Rob ended it with Leah. He also didn't want to be with Liv, and I feel like that's the reason that they sent Andrea home."

Ariana shared more on Love Island USA season 6

Talking to THR, Ariana also shared how, when she is not shooting for the show, she is either on Instagram or on TikTok, commenting on how she feels about it. She also said that, she has so many thoughts as a fan and a viewers of the show, however being a host now, she can’t reveal more to the Islanders.

Ariana said that:

"As a viewer and a fan, I love those moments. But as someone who is getting to know these Islanders on a personal level, it makes me feel sad or angry or happy for them, depending on what’s going on."

She added:

"It’s a huge mix of emotions and then playing this weird thing of, “Well, I’m a fan of the show and if I was watching the show, I would love watching this, but I hate watching them go through it in real life.” So, it’s an interesting feeling."

Fans can stream Love Island USA season 6 from Thursday to Tuesday on Peacock.

