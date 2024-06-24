"10s across the board": Love Island USA fans call latest episode "one of the best things" in history

Love Island USA released its latest segment, episode 8, on Peacock this Sunday, June 23, 2024. The segment saw the cast compete in another challenge and take part in a new recoupling and a shocking elimination process.

After Ariana Madix revealed which couples were safe, the host told the cast they had to vote out someone of the same gender. This meant the safe women voted for which female cast member would be eliminated, and the men did the same. Episode 12 marked the end of the road for Andrea and Hakeem. Although the segment proved emotional for the cast, viewers got what they signed up for, as they believed it was one of the best things in the show's history. One person wrote on X:

Trending

"That ending alone was one of the best things that ever happened in Love Island history. 10s across the board (except for Jana crying) #LoveIslandUSA."

Expand Tweet

"Andreas elimination from the villa will go down in history as one of the messiest and cinematic moments in Love Island, the crying, the arguing, the gasp, everything, I'm at a loss of words rn #LoveIslandUSA," another person wrote.

"This episode going down in Love Island history, I've been staring at my screen like this the whole time #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

Fans of the Peacock show further praised the chaos that ensues, comparing the segment to feeling like they were "high off of every drug."

"I feel like I'm high off of every drug possible, Love Island USA you will always be loved. THE DRAMA, THE THEATRICS, THE TEARS, 10s across the board #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"This season of Love Island USA truly is too good give production a raise because not a single episode has been boring yet #loveislandusa," a person wrote.

"Besides the boys pissing me off tonight's episode was the best of all seasons. Love Island USA is soo back I'm here for all the mess and drama #loveislandusa," another person wrote.

Fans further praised the female cast members for sticking up for Jana during the elimination.

"I'm glad the girls stood ten toes down on their decision the boys can keep crying all they want Jana is still the one that's staying #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"I hope the girls continue to dog these boys out. There’s no reason for them to be yelling at the girls over their decision even if they disagree. If Rob likes her, he can leave with her. #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 episode 12 bids goodbye to two cast members

In the latest episode of Love Island USA season 6, Ariana Madix revealed that two cast members were to be eliminated from the villa and had to leave Fiji. When the girls announced they decided to eliminate Andrea from the house, the villa erupted as the male cast members didn't agree with their decision.

As Andrea sobbed over the end of her journey, Rob made his intention of wanting to leave with her clear. However, his friends didn't want to see him leave Love Island USA season 6. Aaron broke down in tears trying to convince Rob to stay, and the latter asked him why he would stay.

"Why would you guys go for Andrea?" one of the male cast members asked.

The female cast members reminded him they had to make a decision and that it was going to be a difficult one, either way. Aaron noted that Rob and Andrea had the "strongest connection" in the house. He added that their decision made no sense.

"It was not easy for us. We didn't want to send— we don't want to send any of them home," Olivia replied.

The girls explained they had to send someone home, and they felt Jana had gotten the "short end of the stick," and they wondered why they would send her home. Rob said it wasn't Andrea's fault, and Serena replied that Jana also deserved to find love.

As the cast continued to argue, Leah asked Connor who he thought they should have sent home instead of Andrea, but before the latter could answer, Jana stated they were talking about her and started crying.

"We didn't want to send any of them home, you can't yell at us for that sh*t," Leah said.

After the episode aired, fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts. They applauded the intensity of the episode and noted that they were thankful that the female cast members didn't send Jana home.

Episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are available to stream on Peacock.