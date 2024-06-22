"Andrea is a mean girl" — Love Island USA fans criticize Andrea’s comment about Hannah in season 6

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode on Friday, June 21, 2024. The segment saw the aftermath of the latest challenge, which gave the men the power to choose their partners moving forward. The segment also introduced a new male bombshell, Miguel, whom several female cast members tried to impress.

One such cast member was Hannah Smith, who attempted to work out with the new islander, but it was another cast member's comments about the same that didn't sit well with the fans.

While watching Miguel and Hannah work out, Andrea told Nicole that it was probably the first time she saw the cast members work out, and the two burst out laughing.

Fans of the show were unhappy with Andra and termed her a "mean girl" online. They took to social media to criticize her. One person wrote on X:

"Oh Andrea is a mean girl I clocked. Especially how she was talking about Leah. That comment when Hannah was working out with Miguel was nasty. #loveislandusa"

"Oh Andrea is a b*tch. Making fun of Hannah for working out for the first time in the villa was nasty work, it felt very coded, not just some light hearted shade or a throwaway comment. #LoveIslandUSA," another person wrote.

"Andrea making a slick comment about Hannah not working out until Miguel arrived was mean spirited idk idk #LoveIslandUSA," a fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further called her a "low-grade weirdo":

"Andrea is a low grade weirdo for making that comment about Hannah like girl keep it cute #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"The way big teeth Andrea was shading Hannah when she was working out with Miguel was nasty #loveislandUSA," another fan wrote.

"Andrea is a mean girl. Her comment about Hannah not working out until miguel got there was disgusting. #loveislandusa," a person wrote online.

Hannah was eliminated in the same episode, which featured day 10 of the competition. They chimed in on Andrea's reaction to the same:

"Andrea trying to cry and look sad for Hannah’s departure after that nasty comment.. #LoveIslandUSA," a fan wrote.

I was sad to see Hannah go. I wish it was either Nicole or Andrea. They bring zero entertainment #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

Andrea comments Hannah in Love Island USA season 6 episode 10

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 10, Hannah Smith, along with the rest of the female cast members, got to know newcomer Miguel Harichi a little better. With Hannah Smith and Leah Kateb as singles, the cast members made their interest in the bombshell known.

Miguel entered the show towards the end of the kissing challenge in episode 9 and, as a bombshell, got the opportunity to kiss every girl in the villa. The cast later tried their best to impress the Love Island USA season 6 newcomer. In a confessional, Miguel said he felt like the rope in a tug-of-war, and he was trying his best "not to get ripped apart."

Hannah believed the best way to form a connection was to take part in his interests and attempt to work out with him. The two began by skipping rope, but the female cast member struggled with the rope. Miguel then asked her to do push-ups with him, but the female cast member continued to struggle.

Watching Hannah attempt to woo Miguel, Andrea Carmona commented on her while in conversation with Nicole Jacky. The Love Island USA season 6 contestant said:

"You know what's crazy is this is the first time Hannah's worked out the whole time in the villa."

The two started laughing at Hannah's expense, but the comment didn't sit well with fans. They took to social media to react to the segment and were unappreciative of Andrea. They further opened up about Hannah's elimination from the show and said they were going to miss the cast member.

Episodes of Love Island USA are available to stream on Peacock.