Love Island USA: Meet the season 6 singles

Love Island USA will return to screens with season 6 that is slated to air on June 11, 2024. The upcoming season will see new faces take part in the Peacock show as they search for love. It will be hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who will take viewers and the cast to Fiji.

The official synopsis of the new season reads on Peacock TV:

"Set in Fiji, season 6 will feature a brand-new vibrant villa including a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway. Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, brand new couples' challenges, and even a few surprise guests."

Love Island USA season 6 will feature ten participants, including one who has been a part of the show earlier. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite couples on the Peacock app.

Trending

Robert Rausch returns to Love Island USA as part of a brand new cast

Love Island USA season 6 will have a total of ten contestants (five single men and five women) who will make their way to Fiji to find love. The group includes some familiar faces such as Robert Raunsch. For the unversed, he was a part of the season 5 cast and now returns to the show to give love another shot. The show will also feature already renowned faces like Aaron Evans, and Odell Beckham Jr.'s brother Kordell Beckham.

Aaron Evans:

Aaron is a 26-year-old Deck Hand from Marbella, Spain. He currently lives in North Devon and was the winner of The Traitors UK season 1. As per Peacock TV, the Love Island USA season 6 cast member has a crush on Margot Robbie, is a big Harry Potter fan, and has a "cuddly toy" called Lala.

Coye Simmons:

Coye is a 28-year-old School district unit director from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He went to college on a basketball scholarship and was a professional athlete in Germany. His celebrity crushes are Kim Kardashian and Karrueche Tran and his father is Shocky Shay.

Kendall Washington

Kendall is a 27-year-old territory manager (medical device sales) from San Diego, California who resides in Dallas, Texas. The upcoming Love Island cast member has a celebrity crush on Jessica Alba and Minka Kelly and his favorite movie is Ratatouille.

Kordell Beckham

Kordell is a 21-year-old model and aircraft fueler. He hails from Dallas but currently lives in Houston, Texas. His celebrity crushes include Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, and Jene Aiko. He describes himself as a "yapper" since he loves to talk a lot.

Robert Rausch

The 25-year-old Robert Rausch is from Florence, Alabama, and is a snake wrangler. Robert was also a part of season 5 of the dating reality show and his celebrity crushes are Madelyn Cline and Beabadoobee. His hobbies include karaoke and photography.

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a 26-year-old bottle server from Concord, North Carolina. She loves traveling but is afraid of flying. For Hannah, lack of communication is a big "red flag." Her celebrity crushes are Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael B. Jordon.

JaNa Craig

27-year-old JaNa is originally from Kailua, Hawaii, and Okinawa, Japan but currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is a day trader and her celebrity crushes are Travis Kelce and Rege-Jean Page. The upcoming Love Island USA cast member is afraid of cats and "prides herself on not having tattoos."

Kaylor Martin

The 22-year-old graduate college student, Kaylor is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and resides in Connellsville. She grew up in a small town and has a crush on Harry Jowsey, Patrick Swayze, and Jacob Elordi.

Leah Kateb

24-year-old Leah is a college student from Los Angeles, California, who currently lives in Bell Canyon, California. The Love Island USA season 6 cast member's parents are immigrants from Iran and she is obsessed with David Lynch movies. She has three dogs, 3 horses, and pigs as pets.

Serena Page

Serena is a 24-year-old media planner. She is originally from Houston, Texas, but her current residence is in Los Angeles, California. She was a cheerleader for a decade and her celebrity crushes include Method Man and Michael Ealy.

Love Island USA season 6 will premiere on June 11, 2024 on Peacock.