Love Island USA season 6: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The wait is finally over as the fan-favorite show, Love Island USA, has returned for season 6. The newest show is all set to premiere on Tuesday, June 11, on Peacock.

The fresh season has a fresh host- the famed Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix. With the season kicking off next week, a list of its 10 contestants is also out. Fans are curious to get to know these stars before they enter the villa, to more aptly guess who they could pair with and if they will last. They can follow them on Instagram to get what they might be looking for.

Apart from these 10 contestants, there will be surprise bombshells too, who, like every season, will try breaking relationships to make their own, leaving some happy while others alone.

Here is where to follow the cast of Love Island USA season 6 on Instagram

1) Aaron Evans (@aaronevans97)

This 26-year-old hails from North Devon, UK, and works as a Deckhand. He has 74 thousand plus followers on Instagram because he was also featured on The Traitors season 1 on BBC.

Aaron (Image via Instagram/@aaronevans97_)

His Instagram has reels of him talking on podcasts and events, pictures from the time he was on The Trafloveitors, and pictures with his friends and family.

2) Kendall Washington (@kendallwashington)

Kendall currently resides in Dallas, Texas, and works as a Territory Manager–Medical Device Sales. He is 27 years old and has more than 2.8k followers on his Instagram.

Kendall (Image via Instagram/@kendallwashington)

Kendall likes posting pictures of him partying with his friends. On his story highlights, Kendall preserves pictures of his travels, past parties, and hangouts with friends and colleagues.

3) Leah Kateb (@leahkateb)

The 24-year-old Leah currently lives in Bell Canyon, California. She is a college student with an Instagram following of more than 12k.

Leah likes posting aesthetic pictures of herself on her Instagram. Her story highlights reflect her love for farm animals. She has pictures of pigs, dogs, cats, tarantulas, and herself riding horses. She's a regular at fostering dogs and cats in need.

4) Serena Page (@serenaapagee)

Serena is from Los Angeles, California, and is 24 years old. This Love Island contestant works as a media planner and has more than 2.7k followers on her Instagram.

Serena (Image via Instagram/@serenaapagee)

Serena likes flaunting her fashion sense in her handle, alongside posting pictures of going out with her friends. She also has pictures from her University days and a bio that says she is going to be on Love Island USA.

5) Kordell Beckham (@korde1l)

At 21 years of age, Kordell is an aircraft fueler and a model. Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Kordell has an Instagram following of more than 59k.

Kordell (Image via Instagram/@korde1l)

His profile consists of an array of pictures of him walking the ramp in different designer outfits, as well as pictures from photoshoots.

6) Hannah Smith (@hvsxoxo)

Hannah from Love Island season 6 is a bottle server from Charlotte, North Carolina, and is 26 years old. Hannah has more than 10k followers on Instagram.

She likes posting aesthetic pictures of herself from the different locations she visits, wearing fashion-forward clothes and posing boldly. Like some of her co-stars, Hannah also maintains a story highlight where she posts about her travels.

7) Coye Simmons (@simmons__14)

A Winston-Salem, North Carolina native, Coye is 28 years old and works as a School District Unit Director. He has more than 21k followers on Instagram.

Coye (Image via Instagram/@simmons__14)

Coye's pictures show his love for the outdoors, and he also likes posting pictures from the gym.

8) JaNa Craig (@janacraig_)

This 28-year-old Love Island contestant lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, and works as a day trader. She has over 50k followers on her social media handle.

JaNa (Image via Instagram/@janacraig_)

Her story highlights are named after several countries she has visited. On her handle, Jana likes posing for pictures alone. She also has pictures from her graduation day, and a picture or two with her friends.

9) Kaylor Martin (@kaylor.martin)

Kay is 22 years old and comes from Connellsville, Pennsylvania. She is a college graduate student and has 5.2k followers on her Instagram.

Like many of her contemporaries from Love Island, even Kaylor likes posing alone for most pictures on her handle. She also occasionally likes posting pictures of her food. Her story highlights have pictures of her travels, food, photoshoots, and attending promotional events.

10) Robert Rausch (@robert_rausch)

This 25-year-old Love Island contestant hails from Florence, Alabama, and works as a snake wrangler. Robert has the highest number of Instagram followers among all his cast members, with more than 125k followers.

Robert (Image via Instagram/@robert_rausch)

Robert likes posting thrilling pictures and clips of himself with the snakes on his handle. His profile shows his love for nature and adventure, and he has pictures of himself in the jungle with frogs, other reptiles, and different types of snakes hanging on his chest and sitting on his face.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 will drop six days a week, except Saturdays, at 9 pm ET, on Peacock.