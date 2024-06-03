Where to watch Love Island UK season 11? Streaming platforms explored

Season 11 of the hit reality TV show Love Island UK is set to premiere on June 3, 2024, at 9 pm BTS, exclusively on ITV. It will introduce viewers to 12 islanders looking for love as they go through various challenges and heartbreak. Throughout the series, couples get swapped, and participants test their partner's loyalty while seeing who they are compatible with.

In an ITV press release on May 27, 2024, the Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment, Mike Spencer, hinted at potential plot twists and changes in the show. He claimed that these twists would surprise the viewers. Fans will see islanders residing at the iconic villa in Mallorca, spending their time apart to find their potential love interest.

Spencer revealed that the upcoming season of Love Island UK will be full of entertainment and drama.

Trending

“We are planning to turn up the heat this series with brand new format elements, an incredible group of Islanders and an insta worthy villa providing the most stunning backdrop for their summer of love. Strap yourselves in for Love Island series 11," he said.

Love Island UK fans are excited to watch season 11 of the series, where they will see eight weeks of "heartbreaks and hot summer loving." They can stream the upcoming season on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, and STV.

Fans can watch Love Island UK season 11 on ITV and ITVX

Love Island UK fans who live in Britain can stream season 11 of the show on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9 pm on cable channels ITV1 and ITV2. They can also subscribe to the ITVX premium subscription, which offers its customers British box sets from BritBox, an ad-free, smooth streaming service. It also gives them the option to download on the go at £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year.

An affordable package is a free plan that allows customers to stream their favorite ITV shows with ads. ITVX gives every customer the option of a seven-day free trial before committing to a monthly or yearly fee.

For Love Island UK fans living outside of the UK, the best way to watch season 11 is through a VPN service. They can create an ITVX account with Express VPN and NordVPN. This will allow viewers to change their location and stream their favorite shows without any issues.

ExpressVPN costs £10.58 per month and the year-round package is priced at £6.80 per month. Meanwhile, NordVPN provides its users with a special two-year plus plan at an affordable subscription price of £3.69 a month. The basic individual monthly plan costs £10.39, and for the yearly plans, Nord offers the first three months free.

STV is a great alternative to stream season 11 of the show, as their basic packages are priced at £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year. STV Player Plus allows smooth streaming without any ads, and all customers have the option to cancel their subscription at any time and watch shows on multiple devices.

Love Island UK fans in the US can stream season 11 on Hulu to stay updated with the upcoming episode sneak peeks, previews, and teasers. The Hulu package without ads is priced at $17.99 per month, and the package with ads costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The platform also provides an affordable option, with the subscription fee being $1.99 per month.

Fans can stream season 11 of Love Island UK on June 3, 2024, at 9 pm.