Love Island UK Season 6 couples: Where are they now?

Love Island UK became a phenomenon soon after its inception in 2015, as the show went on to reach 10 seasons and got adopted in several other countries like the US and Spain.

Love Island puts a bunch of singles looking for a relationship in a villa. The only way to win the show is to power through the tasks of the show and find yourself a partner.

Season 6 of Love Island UK, which ended in February 2020, was a memorable one because of its top three couples. Finn and Paige won the title after a partnership of 44 days on the show, while Luke T. and Siannise secured second place, and Luke M. and Demi came in third. Three years have passed since their Love Island shenanigans in Capetown, and fans want to see what the couples are up to.

Where are the couples on Love Island UK season 6 up to?

1) Finn and Paige

Six months after Love Island UK season 6 ended, the winning couple Finn and Paige moved in together. Their relationship lasted almost two years before they decided to end things in 2023.

The traveling couple still continues to travel, however, without each other. Paige has carried on with her musical journey and also raises funds for mental health through her Instagram, while Finn models for FashionNova men.

2) Luke T. and Siannise

Luke T. and Siannise became one of the favorite couples of Love Island UK Season 6 after Luke's romantic gestures to Siannise. This couple also moved in together and adopted a dog before breaking up in August 2022.

Luke T. seems to have found new love in Chelsea Menna, and the couple is often seen traveling together on their Instagrams. Siannise is seen influencing fans on her Instagram with her exceptional fashion sense while endorsing several beauty and fashion brands.

3) Demi and Luke M.

Even though Demi and Luke M. won Love Island UK's season 6 in third place, they paired up only 10 days before the show's finale. The couple called it quits after the COVID-19 lockdown made them split.

Luke has been voluntarily constructing the Cornish Chapel, which is now ready. He has also found a new love in Lucie Rose, whom he is often seen traveling with. Demi has emerged as a fighter after her journey with thyroid cancer. Her battle has garnered her a huge following on Instagram and TikTok. She continues to spread awareness about her cause.

4) Priscilla and Mike

Priscilla and Mike connected in the Casa Amor part of the season, where Priscilla was introduced as a bombshell. They were strong enough to make it to the final five of the show. However, things ended for the couple soon after, as they announced their split in the summer of 2021.

Priscilla and Mike are both models enrolled with reputed agencies. Mike has made a reappearance in Love Island Games and is a fitness enthusiast, as seen on his Instagram. Priscilla works for Spotify UK, where she introduces and reviews debut charts and artists.

5) Molly and Callum

Molly and Callum made headlines when they announced their breakup in September 2023 but they made even bigger headlines when they were pitted against each other in the recent Love Island All-Stars.

Callum is a fitness enthusiast and a model registered with a reputed modeling agency. He is seen getting close to Georgia on Love Island, while Molly runs her own fitness page, 'MovewithMolly', and approves of Callum's relationships on All-Stars.

6) Ched and Jess

Ched and Jess' time as a couple was also short-lived after Love Island UK because the couple called it quits as the pandemic hit in 2020. Although their chemistry made them finish the competition in fourth place.

Ched is now an online fitness coach and has an Instagram account filled with videos of him working out. Jess is also a fashion influencer and a FashionNova ambassador.

7) Nas and Eva

Nas and Eva are the only couple who are still together from Love Island UK season 6. They paired up in the Casa Amor phase of the show after Nas struggled to find a partner in the Love Island villa.

Nas calls himself a presenter on Instagram and posts pictures of traveling with Eva. Eva has her own clothing brand, StudioNaked, and keeps her Instagram updated with travel and fashion posts.

8) Connor and Sophie

Connor and Sophie said goodbye to the Love Island villa early on in the season. After the show ended, the couple still kept connected and even posted a picture together on Valentine's Day. However, their connection never turned into a relationship.

Connor is now dating Ella, with whom he recently celebrated their third anniversary. He owns an online coffee store that sells syrups, coffees, and chocolate. Sophie has also made a reappearance on Love Island All-Stars and is seen influencing on Instagram, showing off her chic sense of fashion.

The pandemic made it hard for many couples this season to keep things blossoming. However, couples like Nas and Eva braved it to make it on the list of couples who are still together after Love Island UK.

