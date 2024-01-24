Who is Sophie Piper? Meet the new Love Island bombshell

In a stunning twist, Love Island: All Stars introduced new bombshell Sophie Piper into the villa alongside Tom Clare on Tuesday night’s episode. Each week, hearts are mended and broken in the smash-hit dating reality TV show as new contestants continue to arrive.

The first episode of Love Island: All Stars saw the joining of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith who shook up things for all the Islanders. Viewers then witnessed the entrance of Love Island's original contestant Josh Ritchie, who is also the ex-boyfriend of contestant Georgia Harrison. Josh Ritchie declared he was up for breaking bonds if that’s what would get him love as soon as he entered the villa.

Following suit came the introduction of Arabella Chi, who claimed she had some unfinished business with contestant Toby Aromolaran. She admitted that last summer, she had an affair with him. Sophie Piper, a 25-year-old medical PA, and Tom Clare are the new bombshells thrown into the mix at a time when bonds have begun to flourish in the villa.

Who is Love Island: All Stars new bombshell Sophie Piper?

Sophie Piper is a medical PA from Essex, England. Originally, she was a part of season 6, which was the first-ever series of the franchise in South Africa. During her stint on the previous series, she failed to find lasting love after getting dumped in week four. Notably, Sophie is also the sister of The Saturdays singer and This Morning star Rochelle Humes.

Ahead of her entrance into the villa, Sophie spoke of her family’s reaction stating:

“They are going to die seeing me back on their TV screens. It’s going to be a shock. They got so obsessed with the show the first time round.”

Rochelle Humes didn’t take long to express her response to Sophie’s arrival on Love Island: All Stars on Instagram. She took to the comment section of the show’s announcement post and wrote:

“Got one out of the jungle and one going in the villa, can I not have my evenings to myself please family?”

Why did Sophie Piper enter Love Island: All Stars?

Sophie’s main aim appears to be getting a second chance at love. She called the opportunity a lifetime experience:

“I had a fun experience the first time around but I didn’t go the full way and find love, so I'd love to find someone this time. It’s a once in a lifetime experience and not something that comes up every day. You get the chance to really get to know someone without social media and the intense environment of going on a date."

She insisted she was a “one guy kind of girl” and hoped to approach the game in a “chilled” manner without drama:

“I’m quite chilled and don’t want drama, so I think I will approach this time round in a similar way. I think I will approach this time round in a similar way. I’m a one guy kind of girl."

The show has also witnessed the exit of several bombshells as new contestants continue to arrive. The first one to leave the show was Jake Cornish. He quit the show after learning he had to couple with his ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole. This was followed by the dumping of Demi Jones and Luis Morrison as they ended up single in a shocking twist after the first re-coupling.

Those interested can stream new episodes of Love Island: All Stars via ITV2 and ITVX.