Bombshells revealed in Love Island: All Stars episode 1

The initial Islanders for Love Island: All Stars group features familiar faces like Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, who have a history together. Now, anticipation builds as the show prepares to introduce new contestants as surprises into the mix.

January 15, 2024, marked the commencement of Love Island: All Stars, where viewers witnessed the return of familiar faces like Demi Jones, Hannah Elizabeth, Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, and others. These Islanders are back for a second shot at love, this time in an entirely new villa set in South Africa, where they first gained fame.

Here is a list of Bombshells joining others to give love a second chance.

List of Contestants: Love Island and What to Expect

Love Island strategically introduces bombshells into the villa, aiming to shake things up and create tension after establishing initial connections. In the last two seasons, the show brought back familiar faces like Adam Collard and Kady McDermott, all under the hosting of Maya Jama.

Everyone will be gracing the show with their presence to give love a second chance.

Jess and Eve Gale

Jess and Eve, the twin sisters who made their mark on Love Island during its inaugural winter series in 2020, are set to make a return for the All Stars edition.

Their lively and bubbly personalities captivated viewers back then, and now, their presence promises to inject a new dynamic into the show. As they join the existing Islanders, who are already coupled up, the anticipation is high for the stir they are bound to cause.

Tom Clare

Tom appeared to have found his match in Love Island series nine last year with Samie Elishi, and their relationship took a turn for the worse just a few weeks after returning home.

Tom is discussing joining Love Island All Stars as a bombshell. Interestingly, there have been alleged sightings of him on a flight to South Africa a week before the show's launch.

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia, a contestant from series nine, is said to be on standby for a potential entry into the All Stars villa. Producers are reportedly seeking 'controversial' Islanders to bring some excitement to the show and have chosen Olivia as a possible candidate to stir things up among the existing contestants.

Danica Taylor

Like Olivia, Danica is reportedly on standby as a bombshell for a potential entrance into the All Stars villa. Having participated in Love Island series eight alongside Islanders like Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Danica initially faced challenges finding love until footballer Jamie Allen joined the show.

Despite being the first couple from the series to announce their split, Danica is now poised to bring her dynamic to the All Stars edition.

Joshua Ritchie

Joshua Ritchie, who originally starred in Love Island series one alongside All Stars' Hannah Elizabeth, is sparking rumors of joining the new season. Adding to the speculation, he recently cleared a significant portion of his social media.

This move coincided with the revelation that Islanders now can decide whether their family and friends can post on their behalf, as the show's bosses lifted the social media ban.

Final Thoughts

The show in South Africa commences with a cast of 12 familiar faces, but, as expected, they'll encounter challenges in the form of bombshells. Callum, 27, and Molly, 30, initially connected on the first winter series in 2020.

Callum notably chose Molly over Shaughna Phillips after Casa Amor, and the couple defied expectations by thriving outside the villa, eventually moving in together. Unfortunately, their relationship ended in September, reportedly due to Molly's desire for engagement.

Fans can tune in to ITV2 every night at 9 pm to catch Love Island All Stars. If they miss an episode, they can also catch up on ITVX.