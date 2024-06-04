What is Joey Essex's net worth? Love Island’s first-ever celebrity bombshell's wealth explored

Love Island UK returned to screens with season 11 on Monday, June 3, 2024. The British dating reality show showcased a brand new cast of 12, as attractive singles made their way to Majorca to find the love of their lives.

One such contestant is Joey Essex, a reality television star and night club promoter, whose net worth currently stands at $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The 33-year-old Love Island UK season 11 bombshell is also known for promoting Sugar Hut in Brentwood, England, and his numerous stints in the unscripted genre of television.

The bombshell first appeared on television in 2011 as part of The Only Way is Essex, and has since appeared in several reality shows. This includes The Jump, Splash!, The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer, The Last Leg, Dancing on Ice, Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, Celebs Go Dancing, and more.

Joey even launched his own hair styling product, D'Reem Hair, as well as his own line of fragrances, Fusey and My Girl. He also has his own clothing line and opened up his own shop, Fusey in 2013.

In 2014, the Love Island UK season 11 bombshell purchased a four-bedroom house in Chigwell, Essex for £1.6 million. In May 2021, he reportedly received a £3 million bid on the luxury pad.

Joey Essex joins Love Island UK as first celebrity bombshell

The reality star's net worth is likely to increase as he joins the cast of one of the most popular dating reality shows in the United Kingdom, Love Island UK. Joey Essex became the first-ever celebrity bombshell of the British show during season 11, which premiered on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The cast member entered the show towards the end of the episode and told the cameras that he was looking for love while on the reality show.

"I am the king of Essex and I am ready to find my queen. This isn't my first rodeo, boys you better watch out I'm coming for your girls."

Ahead of the premiere, Joey spoke to The Sun about his time on the reality show and said he felt like Joey Bond, referencing James Bond. He added that it felt like a "military operation" from the beginning, including the process of application, the journey, and finally being on the show.

He added that he flew to Ibiza and made sure he wore his mask every time he went out for dinner. He added that he was then moved to a villa in Majorca, which was hidden in the mountains in the "middle of nowhere."

"I’m extremely single right now, so I’m praying that I’m going to walk out of the villa hand in hand with the love of my life. That’s my main aim and all I care about," Joey added.

The Love Island UK season 11 bombshell added that it was difficult for him to meet women on the outside since they judge him "based on a persona" and said that being on the ITV show would allow people to see who he really was.

More about the show

Joey Essex entered the villa at the end of episode 1, shocking the other singles who had already coupled up after the first coupling ceremony. Other contestants who appeared in the episode included:

Nicole Samuel (Accounts manager)

Mimii Ngulube (Mental health nurse)

Samantha Kenny (Makeup artist)

Patsy Field (Office administrator)

Jess White (Retail manager)

Harriet Blackmore (Dancer and personal shopper)

Sean Stone (Sweet salesman)

Ayo Odukoya (Model)

Ciaran Davies (Surveyor)

Ronnie Vint (Sami professional footballer)

Munveer Jabbal (Recruitment manager)

Sam Taylor (Hairstylist)

Love Island UK season 11 will air Monday to Friday on ITV.