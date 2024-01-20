"Send Arabella back": Love Island All Stars fans react to new bombshell 

Love Island All Stars aired another episode this week on Friday, January 19, 2024. Although it was only day five and the first recoupling was yet to commence, another twist made things uncertain for the cast members.

On Day 6 of the All Stars season, the cast was introduced to yet another bombshell, Arabella Chi. Her entry makes her the fourth bombshell to enter the villa in less than a week.

While the cast seemed excited to have someone new to connect with, fans weren't on the same page. They took to social media to disapprove of the new bombshell. One person, @EntmtInColor, wrote on X:

"Ugh, not this girl send Arabella back we don't want her."

Love Island All Stars airs episodes every week from Sunday to Friday on ITV at 4 pm ET.

Love Island All Stars fans wonder why the ITV show chose Arabella as a bombshell

Love Island All Stars aired a brand new episode on Friday, January 19, 2023. During the segment, the ITV show welcomed yet another bombshell into the villa, Arabella Chi. The cast member was an islander during season 5.

Arabella, who was also a bombshell during her previous season, entered the villa on Day 18 and was eliminated on Day 25. The 32-year-old model from London was paired up with Danny, who was initially coupled up with Yewande. The male cast member was quick to change his partner while on the show, and the same thing happened when Arabella was eliminated as well, as Danny coupled up with Jourdan.

At the time, Arabella noted that she would wait for him. However, finding out about Danny's connection with Jourdan angered her. She said that it was "history repeating":

"I think he's saying the same to her as he did to me. Obviously with Yewande. I feel like it's history repeating itself but in a very short period of time. I feel like he's just acting his age which yeah does change my view on him 'cuz I feel like he's acting like a 21 year old now."

The new Love Island bombshell was dating Manchester City defender Ruben Dias until recently. The two were spotted spending New Years' together, but reportedly broke up soon after.

According to The Sun, the footballer and the model started dating in September 2023. Arabella would often fly back and forth between Ibiza and Manchester to be with Ruben.

As Arabella arrived as a bombshell in the latest Love Island season, she revealed a secret fling with one of the cast members. She noted that she and Toby "hooked up" in the summer, adding that there was "unfinished business" between the two.

While the cast may have been excited about another islander joining in on the fun, fans had a different opinion.

