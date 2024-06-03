Love Island UK Season 11: Meet the cast

Love Island UK is back with a new season introducing 12 islanders to the audience. These contestants will be staying in the Mallorcan Villa in search of love, where loyalty will be tested. Love Island UK season 11 will premiere on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, June 3, 2024, at 9 PM. The synopsis of the new season reads:

"Get ready to meet the sizzling hot singles who are going to turn up the heat in the Villa. From a sweets salesman to a personal shopper, and even a semi-professional footballer, it's time for you to indulge in a Love Island sugar rush. Who’s ready for a scorching summer of love?"

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island UK has revealed new faces of the season, offering them the opportunity to find love. As the season progresses, the participants will navigate through various challenges and strive to find the one.

The cast of Love Island UK season 11

1) Patsy Field

Patsy looks forward to meeting love prospects in the villa and attracting guys to her 'big personality.' Fans can expect drama involving Patsy on Love Island UK season 11 as she navigates her romantic relationship on the show. She has been single for a while due to her picky nature, and according to the 29-year-old official administrator, height is a key factor since she's tall herself.

2) Munveer Jabbal

Munveer is a 30-year-old recruitment manager who struggled while dating in London. Despite his unpleasant experiences, Munveer is looking forward to finding someone to spend the rest of his life with. The Love Island UK contestant is looking for someone with, good values, good banter, and a pretty face.

3) Nicole Samuel

Nicole (Image via ITV)

Among the 12 islanders, Nicole Samuel is a 24-year-old Accounts Manager who considers herself an upfront and straightforward person. Nicole has enjoyed her time being single but is now looking for a long-term commitment. She wants her partner to be tall, dark, and handsome, and it would be a bonus if he's a rugby player.

4) Ayo Odukoya

Ayo Odukoya (Image via ITV)

Another contestant on Love Island UK season 11 is Ayo, a 25-year-old model from Canning Town. Ayo tried meeting new people and was on a hunt for love but unfortunately, things didn't work out for him regarding compatibility. He likes to stay indoors and enjoy time for himself and prefers someone with morals and humility.

5) Jess White

Jess White (Image via ITV)

The Stockport native saw her friends and family members settling down and thought of doing the same. The 25-year-old retail manager is looking for someone she can see a future with, a family-oriented partner who can keep up with her outgoing, sassy, and brutally honest personality. Jess wants her future love interest to have a close bond with her family.

6) Sam Taylor

Sam Taylor (Image via ITV)

The 23-year-old hair stylist from Chesterfield wants a "real connection with someone." As per Sam's close friends, he is a determined individual who likes to explore people and their personalities in depth through conversations. Sam wants a communicative partner with manners and preferably, a good smile.

7) Harriett Blackmore

Harriett is ready to date again after coming out of a three-year long-term relationship. She is looking forward to starting a "new chapter." The 24-year-old Brighton native is a dancer and wants someone who she can hit it off with, a partner who matches her energy.

8) Mimii Ngulube

Mimi (Image via ITV)

Mimii is a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth. In her hometown dating didn't work for her, that's why she is on Love Island UK to test her luck with strangers. Mimii said she could come off as mean or rude because of her facial expressions. However, she wants to meet an honest person, who knows what he wants and is a provider.

9) Ronnie Vint

Ronnie Vint (Image via ITV)

The 27-year-old semi-professional footballer from South East London joined Love Island UK in hopes of finding someone who matches his mindset. Ronnie was previously in two long-term relationships and after that, he spent his time building his career in football. Now that he turned 27, Ronnie thought it was the perfect time to find a partner, who is family-orientated, caring, and career-minded.

10) Sean Stone

Sean Stone (Image via ITV)

Sean wants a soulmate who shares similar values and personality traits as him. According to the 24-year-old salesman, his friends describe him as a thoughtful, caring, and loving guy looking for someone to share the love with. The three qualities Sean wants in his potential love interests are - caring, ambitious, and supportive.

11) Samantha Kenny

Samantha (Image via ITV)

The Love Island UK season 11 cast member Samantha is a 26-year-old makeup Artist from Liverpool who is "ready to settle down." Samantha's best qualities include her bubbly, glamorous, fun-loving, confident personality. On the show, she is looking for someone loyal, funny, and career-driven.

12) Ciaran Davies

Ciaran Davies (Image via ITV)

The 21-year-old islander from Pencoed, South Wales believes he has grown and matured as a person to commit to a long-term relationship. The Love Island UK participant wants a partner who puts in effort, the same way he does.

As the dating pool in South Wales was limited and everyone knew one another, it was difficult for Ciaran to find a love prospect. He wants his partner to have a good sense of humor and cherishes loyalty.

To see whether the 12 islanders find a love match or not, stream Love Island UK at 9 pm on ITV from June 3, 2024 onwards. Viewers in the US can also watch the show on Hulu.