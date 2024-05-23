Love Island 2024: Release date, what to expect and more

The popular dating show Love Island will premiere on ITV on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9 pm GMT. The British reality show Love Island, season 11, is set to return this summer with excitement, drama, love, and betrayal. Contestants’ loyalties will be tested as they form friendships and relationships throughout their journey.

The show is set to take place at a stunning, secluded villa in Mallorca. For eight weeks, a group of single individuals will stay together and undergo various challenges. Viewers are expected to witness glamorous outfits filled with romance and love.

By the end of the show, many contestants will find their shot at love on the show, with one couple winning the prize money—£50k.

Love Island 2024 release date confirmation

ITV confirmed the release date and time for its upcoming, much-awaited dating reality show Love Island. The show’s eleventh season will return on June 3, 2024, at 9 pm GMT on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX channels.

ITV’s official social media handle shared details regarding the release date. The post contains Maya Jama, the presenter in a red dress. Along with a fiery heart in the background, the caption mentioned:

“We’re coming in hot.”

Love Island 2024: Host and cast

Currently, the host, Maya Jama, has been introduced as the face of the show until the makers release further details. She has been the host of the popular show since 2022 after Laura Whitmore stepped away. Viewers have been enjoying Maya’s role as the host with her bubbly personality.

Last year in an interview with Vogue in January 2023, Maya shared how she has always loved the show. She shared:

"I’ve been a fan of the show pretty much since it started… I know everything about it. My role is to deliver information and facts but, because I love it so much, I just want to be their best mate."

As for the cast, ITV has not yet officially released any details related to the cast members. The show will feature elite singles looking for love. However, fans already know ITV doesn’t share the list of contestants before the release.

Many rumors and alleged cast members' names are floating around, however, ITV has neither confirmed nor denied any of these rumors.

Love Island: Villa location and more details

For the past two seasons, ITV has shot the dating show at a secluded villa in Mallorca, Spain. Two winter seasons were filmed in South Africa whereas the summer seasons were filmed at Mallorca. The villa is located in the Sant Llorenç des Cardassar region.

Love Island: Aftersun is also set to return this season and will be aired every Sunday. ITV’s reality commissioning editor Amanda Stavri recently shared about the upcoming show and mentioned the latest updates. She stated:

“We're thrilled to have Aftersun back this summer on ITV2 and ITVX, as our amazing host Maya Jama unpacks all the latest news & exclusives direct from the Love Island villa."

Amanda also added,

"We're also excited to announce three brand new rotating panellists; Love Island alumni Amy Hart and Chris Taylor, and superfan Jordan Stephens, who will join Sam and Indiyah for even more chat, more opinion and more revelation, as they dissect all the Love Island drama from across the week!"

Love Island season 11 will be released on June 3, 2024, at 9 pm GMT/ 4 pm EST on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX channels.