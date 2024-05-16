The Ultimatum: South Africa - Several conflicts arise during the changeover

The Ultimatum: South Africa is currently streaming on Netflix. The social experiment featured a six-way swap between couples at a crossroads. Each partner in the relationship issued their significant other with an ultimatum, to either marry or move on.

As part of the show's format, the couples would spend three weeks with a new partner, followed by three weeks with their original partners. The show saw several conflicts throughout the Netflix show and the changeover segment, which marked that the show had hit halfway, was the same.

The hosts asked several cast members how they felt about going into a trial marriage with the partners they came with, and things got heated for Isaac and Ruth, as well as for Khanya and Nkateko.

Isaac's uncertain about his relationship with Ruth in The Ultimatum: South Africa

During the changeover, the hosts asked the cast members how their trial marriages had been going and what they were looking forward to, when reunited with the partners they came on The Ultimatum: South Africa with.

They asked Isaac, who came to the show with Ruth and was paired up with Khanya during the social experiment how he felt. Speaking about his relationship with Khanya, he said that they laughed a lot but he wished things had been better. while talking about the next phase of the experiment, he said:

"Honestly speaking, I don't know how that will be, but with everything that has happened this week, I'm not sure where I stand with that."

The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member's partner, Ruth was asked about her approach for the next three weeks. She shared that her approach was to "expect less" since she was used to getting "less" from Isaac.

She shared that Isaac was having conversations with Nolla, the person Ruth was staying with. She further brought up how Isaac reacted when he found out that Nolla and Ruth slept together and asked him how he could allow Nolla to "talk nasty things" about her. Moreover, she also accused Issac of not checking up on her after he heard things about her.

"You don't ask me, you don't even text to ask, "Are you okay? Because I'm hearing one, two, three, four about you. Are you fine?" Ruth asked.

While in a confessional, Isaac said that Ruth kept doing things to embarrass him. He added he felt that she wanted to "mess up" his image in a way. Ruth said that she was not expecting anything. She added that she knew her wrongs and that she felt like Nolla was the only person who made her laugh "day and night."

Meanwhile, The Ultimatum: South Africa couple Khanya and Nkateko faced issues of their own. When they were asked about how they felt about their journey so far, the male cast member said that he and Isaac spoke about Khanya and came to the same conclusion about Khanya. Khanya, however, wasn't comfortable with her two partners on the show talking about her and made it known.

"Khanya got very defensive because she doesn't like to hear things that are true about her," Nkateko said in a confessional.

Khanya said that Isaac and Nketako weren't "man enough" to handle her, which is why they were talking about her.

The Ultimatum: South Africa's Nketako felt that Khanya hadn't learned anything during her time in the social experiment. When the two went back to their apartment, they got into a huge argument as Khanya didn't want Nkateko to sleep in the same bed as her.

The Ultimatum: South Africa's first 10 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.