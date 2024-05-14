The Ultimatum: South Africa — Siza and Khanya’s feud explored

The Ultimatum: South Africa, Netflix's latest social experiment, started with six couples at a crossroads in their relationships. The show featured six couples who swapped their partners and spent three weeks in a trial marriage and, at the end of three weeks, had to decide whether they wanted to stay with their original partners or walk away.

One of the couples who came on the show together was Khanya and Nnateko, who were paired up with Isaac and Siza, respectively, while on the show. As new couples started to form, some old flames experienced jealousy.

In episode 5, the women got together for a girls' night while the male cast members got together for a guys' night. While the men had a pleasant conversation, things got heated for some female cast members, such as Khanya and Siza.

Khanya's partner, Nnateko, was paired up with Siza, and as the other cast members asked the latter questions, Khanya kept interrupting her. After returning home, Siza spoke to Nnateko about her conversation with Khanya, and the latter suggested that they clear the air with her. The two went to her apartment, and Nnateka left Siza and Khanya to talk, but things went south, and the two got into a screaming match.

Khanya and Siza clash in The Ultimatum: South Africa

In Netflix's new reality show, The Ultimatum: South Africa, girls' night took an uncomfortable turn as the cast discussed their new relationships in the presence of their partner's ex-girlfriends. Khanya asked Siza who she met from Nnetaka's family, and the cast member said she was on a video call with his mother.

Khanya claimed that it wasn't a real meeting, which some of the other cast members disagreed with. As the conversation continued, Khanya asked if anyone had gone "all the way." Siza didn't know what that meant, but after it was clarified, Khanya asked her if she and Nnateka had gone all the way.

"I have been bracing myself because I know they are both capable of such," Khanya said in a confessional.

Siza said they hadn't "yet," which angered Khanya. The latter revealed that she and Nnateka hadn't been physically intimate since "last year September." She told Siza that maybe he was just "h*rny," but before she could complete her sentence, Siza asked why they hadn't. The interruption didn't sit well with Khanya, who asked her to let her complete her sentence.

In a confessional, Khanya added that she wanted to let Siza know that there was a "high possibility" that she was "just being used for s*x."

"It's just been a while so maybe he could've just been using you for like, easy, um, cause he hasn't had anything in a while," she told Siza.

Siza asked The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member about not being intimate once again and Khanya told her to ask Nnateka. The former pointed out that she didn't need to ask him since he wasn't the one who brought it up.

Khanya called both of them "disrespectful" and "sl*ts" in a confessional and noted that they deserved one another. The Ultimatum: South Africa star shaded Siza once again and said she "fake laughed" for hours.

Later, when Siza spoke to Nnateka about her conversation with Khanya, he suggested they speak to her. When they approached Khanya's apartment, the latter asked who invited them, and Nnateka said they had invited themselves. The male cast member then left the two to talk, but things didn't go as planned.

The Ultimatum: South Africa star asked Siza to "get out" and told her she was disrespectful. After asking the latter several times to leave, Khanya started yelling and called her a "hood rat."

Episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa are available to stream on Netflix.