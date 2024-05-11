Netflix released The Ultimatum: South Africa on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 3 am ET. The reality show consists of 10 episodes, with 9 episodes available for streaming upon release. The tenth episode, titled The Reunion, is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 24, 2024. The show features six couples based in South Africa and is hosted by Salamina Mosese and Tshepo Howza.

Netflix describes The Ultimatum: South Africa as:

"A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment."

Each couple consists of one partner ready to move forward, while the other struggles with issues and cannot commit. Factors such as jealousy, trust issues, and commitment fear affect their relationship. The show's format is designed to help them see things more clearly and make up their minds by the end of the series.

The Ultimatum: South Africa - Cast members' introduction

Thabi and Genesis

The Ultimatum: South Africa - Thabi and Genesis (Instagram/@netflixsa)

Genesis GB and Mmathabo Thabby Mokoena have been together for about seven years. However, their relationship reached a breaking point when Thabi decided to issue an ultimatum to Genesis.

In the trailer, Thabi states that she has reached a point where she can envision a future without Genesis. This feeling arose because she had been asking Genesis to take the next step and move forward in their relationship. However, Genesis is concerned about their financial readiness for marriage.

Courtney and Aiden

The Ultimatum: South Africa - Courtney and Aiden (Instagram/@netflixsa)

Courtney and Aiden, who have also been together for over seven years, are another couple facing a critical point in their relationship. Courtney gave Aiden an ultimatum. They are the longest-standing couple on The Ultimatum: South Africa.

Courtney expressed during the trailer how she has been feeling particularly vulnerable about their relationship. She revealed that she has been questioning their feelings, whether they are feelings of love or mere lust, after all this time being together.

Sizakele and Lindile

The Ultimatum: South Africa - Sizakele and Lindile (Instagram/@netflixsa)

Sizakele and Lindile have been dating for just six months. For The Ultimatum: South Africa, they are the couple who have been together for the shortest time. However, Lindile has presented Sizakele with an ultimatum.

Throughout the trailer, Lindile tells him,

"I am not sure, baby."

Sizakele refrains from doing so and asks:

"Can we refrain from calling each other baby?"

Right after that, Lindile cuts their conversation abruptly, gets up, and leaves the room.

Ruth and Isaac

Cast members - Ruth and Isaac (Instagram/@netflixsa)

Ruth and Isaac have been in a relationship for two years. While Ruth is ready to move forward in their relationship, Isaac is not yet ready.

Hence, Ruth gave an ultimatum. As shown in the trailer, Isaac has been having mixed emotions about their situation, he is unsure of their future. Isaac revealed,

"I’m feeling all types of emotions because I don’t know what to expect."

Khanya and Nkateko

The Ultimatum: South Africa - Khanya and Nkateko (Instagram/@netflixsa)

Khanya and Nkateko have been together for almost a year but have found themselves at a crossroads. While Khanya is sure about what she wants, i.e. to move forward, Nkateko is unsure.

The trailer shows how Khanya wants loyalty, honesty, and consistency from her partner. She can be seen saying:

"I'm literally telling him, "Marry me now" I don’t have time. I just want loyalty, honesty and consistency."

Lebo and Nolla

Cast members - Lebo and Nolla (Instagram/@netflixsa)

Lebo and Nolla have been in a romantic relationship for a year and a half, but their union has encountered a significant hurdle. Lebo gave an ultimatum to Nolla. On the other hand, Nola expressed that she needs to overcome her insecurities.

Nolla can be seen in the trailer expressing,

"For me to stop being insecure, he needs to change."

The trailer describes the reality show as follows:

"Will this experiment unite them forever or tear them apart? When the ultimatum comes to term, they'll either choose to marry the person they arrive here with, move on alone, or with someone new."

Interested viewers can now stream nine episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa on Netflix.