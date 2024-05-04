The Ultimatum: South Africa trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The eagerly awaited South African reality show, The Ultimatum: South Africa, is set to premiere on Friday, May 10, 2024, on Netflix. Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed France and US series Queer Love, the show features six couples. Salamina and Howza Mosese will be hosting the show, following in the footsteps of Venessa Lachey and Nick from the US edition.

Netflix describes The Ultimatum: South Africa as follows:

"A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment."

The Ultimatum: South Africa features six couples, each of whom has issued an ultimatum to their partner. Among all these couples, one member is ready to get married, while his/her partner doesn’t feel the same way. Viewers can expect a riveting exploration of love, commitment, and the complexities of modern relationships in the upcoming show.

Three major takeaways from The Ultimatum: South Africa trailer

1) The hosts of the show

The South African power couple, Salamina and Howza Mosese, have been announced as the hosts of The Ultimatum: South Africa.

The trailer begins with Salamina describing:

"This social experiment, The Ultimatum South Africa, will put six couples to the ultimate test."

Throughout the trailer, Howza elaborates on the show's premises:

"One person in each couple wants to get married, while the other doesn’t. They’ll end their original relationships, then choose a partner from this experiment to live with in a trial marriage. Then they’ll go back to their original partner for another trial marriage."

He continues:

"Will this experiment unite them forever or tear them apart? When the ultimatum comes to term, they’ll either choose to marry the person they arrive here with, move on alone, or with someone new."

2) The Couples

The Ultimatum: South Africa will feature six couples, comprising Thabi and Genesis, Khanya and Nkateko, Ruth and Isaac, Lebo and Nolla, Courtney and Aiden, and Sizakele and Lindile. Each of these members has issued an ultimatum to their partner.

Thabi and Genesis:

They have been together for seven years, and it was Thabi who issued the ultimatum.

Khanya and Nkateko:

After being together for about a year, Khanya issued the ultimatum.

Ruth and Isaac:

They have been together for two years, and it was Ruth who issued the ultimatum.

Lebo and Nolla:

They have been together for one and a half years, and Lebo issued the ultimatum to Nolla.

Courtney and Aiden:

Courtney and Aiden have been together for 7 years, and after all these years, Courtney issued the ultimatum. This is the longest-term couple.

Sizakele and Lindile:

They have been together for about six months, and Lindile issued the ultimatum. Comparatively, Sizakele and Lindile are the couple who have been together for the shortest time.

3) Fights and heartbreaks

Throughout The Ultimatum: South Africa trailer, contestants are depicted experiencing heartbreak as they see their partners interacting with other contestants. One of the female cast members described how she wants loyalty, honesty, and consistency in her relationship, while another contestant revealed he has been feeling all types of emotions because he doesn’t know what to expect.

By the end of the trailer, multiple male contestants are seen fighting and getting physical with other players. It all started when a contestant said, “Touch me one more time,” and they started hitting each other.

It ends with a female member pouring her heart out and stating,

"If he decides he’s going to leave here with someone else, a big part of me will be broken."

Returning to the hosts of The Ultimatum: South Africa, Salamina and Howza Mosese will encourage the couples to let them put their love to the ultimate test. The couples will live with each other for over eight weeks, with the show spanning nine episodes.

The Ultimatum: South Africa is set to premiere on Friday, May 10, 2024, on Netflix.