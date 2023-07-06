10 reality TV couples who called it quits in 2023 

Several reality TV celebrities have ended their relationships this year as 2023 approaches its halfway point. Among the popular reality TV couples who have split up recently include Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. After almost nine years, they decided to end their relationship when Tom cheated on Ariana with cast member Raquel Leviss.

Aside from them, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also made headlines for ending their relationship in 2023. As such, while this year saw the union of several television couples, many reality TV celebrities have also ended their relationship.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and 9 other reality TV couples who ended their relationship in 2023

1) Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice

In 2019, Jamie and Elizabeth met for the first time on the set of Married at First Sight season 9. However, after four years of marriage, they decided to go their separate ways. According to Jamie Thompson's Instagram post from Friday, June 30, 2023, the decision was prompted by the following reasons:

“After months of deliberation with Beth, we were just unable to find common ground. I had really hoped to resolve this, but it feels like we have reached the point of no return. So, I made the decision to go ahead and file for divorce for the sake of my own mental health and well-being. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in a very long time.”

As of now, Elizabeth Bice hasn't shared anything from her side regarding the separation. Meanwhile, Jamie is currently focusing on himself and taking some time off from social media.

2) Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk's romance was first announced in July 2022, and they were subsequently seen walking down red carpets, vacationing, and traveling together. After being together for 10 months, the couple has decided to separate. On May 20, 2023, reality TV star Jason Oppenheim announced the news via Instagram, saying:

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome.”

According to US Weekly, Marie-Lou Nurk has a new man in her life, even though she did not reveal his name as of yet. Jason is currently focused on himself and enjoying his single life.

3) Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

On May 8, it was revealed that Brandon Jones and Serene Russell have broken up after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. In an Instagram post, the former couple, who met on the show, said that it wasn't easy for them to make this decision. However, it was best for them. Although they did not reveal the reason for the breakup, they wished each other the best in the future.

Reportedly, both are keeping a low profile on social media and focusing on themselves and their careers.

4) Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann

In May 2010, RHOA star Kim met Kroy at a charity event, after which they both hit it off together. The following year, they welcomed their son Kroy Jagger. The same year in November, the couple got married. Sadly, after 11 years together, the couple parted ways, and there had been no discussion after that about the reason for the separation.

Kim will be making her guest appearance on RHOA season 5, while Kroy hasn't been updated much since they separated.

5) Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's first meeting was on The Bachelor season 27, but they were not able to build a strong connection back then. After the show ended, they met again at the Super Bowl in February 2020 and started dating in April. However, after three years of dating, the couple announced their breakup in May 2023, which, a source report by ET mentioned:

"Kelley and Peter broke up. The distance was becoming too much for them and they realized they are just different people. They still have respect for each other."

Since their separation news, there hasn't been much about Peter and Kelley since they are now taking time for themselves and working on their careers.

6) Ricard Foye and Andy Grier Foye

Survivor alum Ricard and Andy met back in 2015 and began dating for a few years before getting married in 2018. However, their breakup was announced in April of this year, as reality TV star Ricard Foye took to social media to share:

"Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt. We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You're my best friend."

Since both stars have two children together, they have built a good friendship so that they can give good parenting to their kids.

7) Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes

RHOM alum Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes decided to separate after four years of marriage when the former filed for divorce on March 24. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the motive for their separation, as per the reports by US Weekly.

As of now, there hasn't been much information available on their current relationship status since both reality TV stars are keeping a low profile after their separation.

8) Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman

In 2019, 1000-Lb. Sisters reality TV star Amy Slaton married her high school sweetheart Michael Halterman. Back then, announcing her wedding, Slaton said:

"I can't believe the day is finally here. This is about me starting a new life with my husband."

The couple, who also have a son together, called it quits after four years of marriage. Neither of them has shared anything regarding the reasons for their separation as of yet. They both are currently be co-parenting their son and building a good friendship, according to their social media pages.

9) Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Following their meeting on Vanderpump Rules in the summer of 2013, the reality TV couple made their relationship official on February 10, 2014. However, after nine years together, the couple separated on March 1, 2023, when Tom cheated on Ariana with Raquel Leviss. In response, reality TV star Tom shared an apology on social media, saying:

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation. I need some time to address everything. Sorry for everything."

Currently, The reality TV star Ariana is dating Daniel Wai, whereas Tom has not confirmed his relationship status with Raquel.

10) Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, who are Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, married in 2014 and have two children together. They announced their divorce in March 2023 during an interview with People, where Pittman stated:

"Love is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce."

Following this, the reality TV star Drew Sidora mentioned the following reasons for her divorce during a recent interview with ET:

"There was a multitude of things, and I believe that when someone is not able to see those mistakes as an opportunity to take ownership and to work on healing and growth in a marriage, it can be the destruction of you. So, it was definitely a culmination of a lot of things and I definitely reached a breaking point."

Drew reportedly hopes that she and Ralph can co-parent their children well and form a good friendship.

