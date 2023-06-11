"Shame on you": Fans slam 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton for using Instagram filters on her baby

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton recently landed in hot waters after putting on some heavy Instagram filters on her 11-month-old son Glenn. On June 9, the reality TV actress shared a picture of her son, wishing him a happy 11-month birthday. Glenn was born on July 8, 2022, and his birth was featured in 1000-Lb Sisters season 4.

The post was meant to be cute as Amy was seen kissing her smiling son in a selfie but fans could stop noticing the heavy filters on the baby. His lashes appeared much bigger, his nose was toned and even his lips looked smaller. It seemed like the filter also gave the baby a sharp jawline and a pink blush on the cheeks.

1000-Lb Sisters fans were shocked by this and slammed Amy for using such heavy filters on a small baby, who did not even need them.

Is Amy trying to hide her son's real face? (Image via Instagram)

1000-Lb Sisters fans call out Amy for using filters on an 11-month old baby

Amy often uses filters on her own pictures and has added some filters to her children's faces in the past but this is the first time that her son Glenn looked unrecognizable. 1000-Lb Sisters fans felt that the baby did not even need the filter and slammed Amy for her actions.

Fans don't want to see filters on a child (Image via Instagram)

Is Amy doing too much? (Image via Instagram)

Amy is in the midst of a divorce

Amy and Michael had been dating since they were in high school. The couple got married in 2017 after eloping. They got married again in 2019 in front of their family and friends. Their first son, Gage, was born in 2020 and their second child, Glenn, was born in 2022.

Just seven months after Glenn’s birth, Amy moved out of Michael’s house with their children and started to live with her sister. She even filed an emergency protection order against Michael in February and the latter was allowed only supervised contact with children.

She claimed that Michael abused her and was too violent with the kids while disciplining them. She added:

“He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job.”

Michael officially filed for divorce on March 13, 2023, and Amy dropped the domestic abuse charges in May.

TLC has not confirmed if 1000-Lb Sisters will return for the 5th season. In season 4, Amy complained that Michael was not helping her around the house and only played video games after their second son was born.

Their divorce might be featured in the new season.

