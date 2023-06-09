"It's clearly behind the forklift with a big head and huge eyes": Las Vegas alien video goes viral, sends internet into a frenzy 

Social media users were left stunned after a bodycam video released by Las Vegas police featuring aliens went viral. Allegedly, the video was shot right after a family in Las Vegas called 911, claiming that a UFO had crashed in their backyard. As per several reports, the family called 911 on May 1, 2023, and reported that they saw a “non-human” creature inside it.

In the 911 call, the caller can be heard saying that the family was working in the backyard when something crashed there. The caller said:

“We hear like a lot of footsteps near us. And then - we have, like, big- a big equipment, and we see there's a, there's like an eight-foot person beside it and another one's inside, and it has big eyes and it's looking at us. They're very large. They're like eight foot, nine foot, 10 foot."

Vision4theBlind @Vision4theBlind A Las Vegas family calls 911 after allegedly seeing a UFO crash in their backyard



They reportedly saw aliens that were over 10 ft tall



This story comes out days after an alleged whistleblower says the government is hiding UFO info



Cool, I am looking forward to the alien psyop A Las Vegas family calls 911 after allegedly seeing a UFO crash in their backyardThey reportedly saw aliens that were over 10 ft tallThis story comes out days after an alleged whistleblower says the government is hiding UFO infoCool, I am looking forward to the alien psyop https://t.co/Lp6CUlHeip

Claiming that the creatures inside were not "humans," the call of the Las Vegas resident made the police rush to their residence, only to find no such thing there. The police closed the case since they could not discover any such evidence but released a video and recording of the 911 call that left social media users stunned.

One social media user also claimed that they could see a "big head" and "huge eyes" behind the forklift. The netizen said:

Fred Staples @blacvillan #uap #alien #LasVegas twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Las Vegas Alien. You don’t need to change the filters. It’s clearly behind the forklift with a big head and huge eyes just like he said. Thank me later. #ufo Las Vegas Alien. You don’t need to change the filters. It’s clearly behind the forklift with a big head and huge eyes just like he said. Thank me later. #ufo #uap #alien #LasVegas twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/AV1LoPrJmA

Social media users stunned as bodycam footage featuring “aliens” makes its way to social media

In a stunning turn of events, eerie bodycam footage has sent shockwaves across social media platforms, captivating users with its bewildering content. The video, which has quickly gone viral, allegedly showcases a spine-chilling encounter involving what many are speculating to be extraterrestrial beings, AKA aliens.

As the mysterious footage continues to circulate, the online community finds itself entangled in a web of curiosity and disbelief. Here is how social media users reacted to the video of aliens being spotted in a bodycam video, as a Twitter user, @blacvillan, uploaded it on the platform:

Social media users share reactions as a video featuring extraterrestrial creatures makes way on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share reactions as a video featuring extraterrestrial creatures makes way on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share reactions as a video featuring extraterrestrial creatures makes way on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share reactions as a video featuring extraterrestrial creatures makes way on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share reactions as a video featuring extraterrestrial creatures makes way on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share reactions as a video featuring Alien makes way on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share reactions as a video featuring Alien makes way on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users share reactions as a video featuring Aliens makes way on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Following this particular incident in Las Vegas, where a police officer's partner reported witnessing a luminous illumination, the mystery deepened as social media users speculated that the government had already kept a UFO in hiding. As authorities delve deeper into this perplexing case, social media platforms are abuzz with discussions and speculations, making most of them curious and wanting to know more.

Poll : 0 votes