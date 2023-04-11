Who is Michael Halterman? Meet 1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton’s estranged husband as he requests civil restraining order

1000-lb Sisters couple Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman used to set major couple goals, until they eventually decided to part ways. The father-of-two filed for divorce in Kentucky on March 13, 2023, after being married for four years. According to recent reports, he has asked the court to issue a civil restraining order.

As per the court documents, a civil restraining order will keep Amy and Michael “500 feet from one another at all times” and will allow them to stay “500 feet from the residence of the other party.”

Michael has been a part of TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters from the beginning. The show is about sisters Amy and Tammy, who share their weight loss struggles with the viewers. Michael, aka Mike, was always seen supporting Amy throughout her journey and even helped his sister-in-law Tammy multiple times during her dark period.

Michael Halterman wants to add a caveat to his restraining order request

The court documents stated that Michael Halterman requested a civil restraining order to prevent each party from getting close to each other, ensuring that they maintain a distance of 500 feet at all costs. The 1000-lb star also wanted to add a caveat preventing Amy and Michael from making “any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another.”

US Weekly reported that if the Kentucky court grants the order, then the estranged couple will only be allowed to communicate through a court-approved app or counsel. The documents also included requests regarding a shared parenting schedule.

In the divorce filing in March, Michael had asked the court to grant temporary joint custody as both parents were in a “in a caregiver role for the children since birth.”

He also asked permission to file the 2022 taxes separately and claim one minor child as the dependent. Reports suggested that Amy and Michael were unemployed and have been living separately since February 2022.

Michael was 1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton’s high school boyfriend

Michael Halterman is a 39-year-old mill operator from Kentucky who works at Shamrock Technologies. He initially used to have less screen time on 1000-lb Sisters, but soon became a significant cast member of the TLC show.

Michael and Amy Slaton met in high school and fell in love. In March 2019, the two got married. The couple used to live in Dixon, Kentucky, in a duplex, where Amy’s sister Tammy was her neighbor. But when Amy and Michael became parents, they decided to move to a bigger space and found their home in Morganfield, Kentucky.

The couple lived there with their two sons — Gage Deon (November 2020) and Glenn Allen (July 2022).

Speaking about Michael at the time, Amy Slaton said:

"He loves me and supports me. He don't care how much I weigh, how much I lose. He don't care. He just wants me and the babies to be healthy. He's excited about being a dad again, [but] secretly he wanted a girl."

After Glenn’s birth, Michael filed for divorce in March 2023. 1000-lb Sisters fans can expect to see the divorce drama on the show. It is unclear, however, whether Michael will continue to be part of the TLC series after the divorce.

Meanwhile, 1000-lb Sisters ended season 4 with Tammy's wedding. The final episode was aired on March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

