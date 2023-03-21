1000-lb Sisters stars Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman’s relationship timeline explored amid their divorce report

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton is now divorced!

Amy recently gave birth to her second child, Glenn Allen on July 8, 2022. Less than a year after Allen’s birth, Amy's husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce on March 13 in Kentucky.

Amy and Michael started dating in high school and got married in 2019. Their relationship was a highlight on the 1000-Lb Sisters show for the first 4 seasons and in the ongoing fourth season, Amy was seen getting overwhelmed after Michael did not help her with the kids or clean the house. She even joked that she had three kids, implying that her husband was also included among her children.

When the show began in 2020, Amy said:

"I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy (Amy’s sister.)"

While the couple did not share the exact reason for the split, according to a report, Michael did not want his kids to become a part of the 1000-Lb Sisters cast, which sparked many fights between Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman.

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman have been together for more than 10 years

Amy and Michael met each other in high school in the 2000s. They secretly eloped in 2017 and then got married in March 2019 in front of their family and friends in Nashville.

Michael supported Amy’s diet and exercise plan so that she could receive her gastric bypass surgery. The pair welcomed their first son Gage in 2020, and in 2022, they revealed that Gage was going to be an older brother.

In February 2022, Amy opened up about her husband Michael and said:

"He loves me and supports me. He don’t care how much I weigh, how much I lose. He don’t care. He just wants me and the babies to be healthy. He’s excited about being a dad again, (but) secretly he wanted a girl."

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman announced the birth of their second son in July 2022 on Instagram. As seen in front of the 1000-Lb Sisters camera, Michael tested positive for Covid just hours after Glenn was born and while Amy took care of the baby with her sister’s help, Michael did not even clean the house and played games all week.

In another interview, Amy revealed that she did not want to have any more kids. She said:

"I do not want more kids, my family is complete! As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself."

Over the past few years, the couple has been seen together at many events and parties with their kids.

Amy Slaton lost 136 pounds after surgry on 1000-Lb Sisters

In the first season of the show, Amy weighed 406 pounds. She had to go through intense workouts and physical hurdles to be approved for gastric bypass surgery in 2019. She later lost 136 pounds, ultimately bringing her weight down to 275 pounds.

Doctors had advised Amy against getting pregnant so soon after the surgery, but Amy did not listen and gave birth to her first child in 2020.

It is unclear if Michael will return to the 1000-Lb Sisters set, whose ongoing fourth season airs on TLC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. The next season of the show might cover the divorce between Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman.

