"Out for a check": 1000-lb Sisters fans are doubtful of Caleb's intentions with Tammy

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 9, titled Walkin' on Eggshells, aired on TLC on Tuesday, March 14, at 9 pm ET.

The episode featured Tammy's family visiting her and Caleb at the rehab facility before the wedding. The two had been dating for just three weeks and the family felt that they were moving too quickly with the wedding. They were worried that Caleb might not be released from the facility at the same time as Tammy, which meant that they would have to live alone for quite some time.

Tammy's sister Amy wondered about Caleb's intentions as he had previously admitted to joining the rehab only after discovering that Tammy was admitted there. She pointed out that he could be a nice man or a "stalker."

Later on, Tammy's brother tried to have a man-to-man conversation with Caleb, but the latter kept on mentioning that he would try to keep Tammy healthy, adding that their love was something he had never experienced before. He told Chris that he had never been this motivated to lose weight and was not going to give up.

Chris decided to give him the benefit of the doubt, but 1000-lb Sisters fans were not so sure about Caleb's intentions. They felt that he was just trying to be on TV, and had therefore decided to date Tammy and get engaged as soon as possible.

Kat @KITTYKAT209 Caleb is out for a check off @tlc he’s no more in love then the other men she’s dated ! #1000lbSisters Caleb is out for a check off @tlc he’s no more in love then the other men she’s dated ! #1000lbSisters

1000-lb Sisters fans wonder if Caleb is the right partner for Tammy

Chris was worried about Caleb not having a real job that would pay the bills. Caleb told him that he had been a tree trimmer and a fast food worker in the past but could not say much else about his personal life.

He also agreed that his weight-loss journey was not moving as quickly as Tammy's, but he was not going to let it affect his soon-to-be-wife.

1000-lb Sisters did not like Caleb's answers and wondered if he really wanted to marry Tammy after just three weeks knowing her.

Sure, Jan @bettt5000 Caleb is love bombing Tammy which is a huge red flag #1000lbSisters Caleb is love bombing Tammy which is a huge red flag #1000lbSisters https://t.co/hO67ph1IGV

Shana Needs A Drink 🥃🍷🍹🍸 @ShanNeedsADrink The whole situation is definitely questionable, but my biggest question is where did he get the ring🤔 when did he get it, did he bring it with him? Was it purchased for someone else or did he buy it for Tammy 🤷🏽‍♀️ #1000lbSisters The whole situation is definitely questionable, but my biggest question is where did he get the ring🤔 when did he get it, did he bring it with him? Was it purchased for someone else or did he buy it for Tammy 🤷🏽‍♀️ #1000lbSisters

OneOfAKind ♌️ @mstenacious1 Caleb don’t bit more want Tammy than the BBW King did 🤷🏽‍♀️ #1000lbSisters Caleb don’t bit more want Tammy than the BBW King did 🤷🏽‍♀️ #1000lbSisters

Carmella @DaoneandonlyT You know you’re moving too fast when you have to remind your family of your fiancé’s name #1000lbSisters You know you’re moving too fast when you have to remind your family of your fiancé’s name #1000lbSisters

The rest of the world : “ Neither do we!” #1000lbSisters Tammy : “ I don’t think my family gets it “…..The rest of the world: “ Neither do we!” @TLC Tammy : “ I don’t think my family gets it “…..The rest of the world 🌎: “ Neither do we!” @TLC #1000lbSisters

Amy takes on a major role in Tammy's quick rehab wedding

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy knew that many of her friends wouldn't be able to attend her wedding outside the rehab facility, so she decided to have it in the rehab itself. She asked Amy to be her bridesmaid.

Amy was skeptical at first, but eventually decided to do it for her sister. She brought in all the wedding supplies and some dresses to try on. Tammy thanked her for the first time ever, and the two were seen getting ready for the big day.

Tune into the next episode of 1000-lb Sisters to see Tammy and Caleb's wedding.

