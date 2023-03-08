"Attitude is her downfall":1000-lb Sisters fans slam Tammy for fighting with her family

Episode 8 of 1000-lb Sisters season 4 aired on TLC on Tuesday, March 7, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Tammy was finally supposed to come home after staying in the rehab facility for a year. She was happy that she had undergone weight-loss surgery, which helped her lose 40 pounds within days. However, on the day Tammy had to travel back home, she developed a trach infection and had to extend her stay by 10 more days.

This shocked her family members, who were eagerly waiting for her to return home. The infection made them rethink their decision, as they were unsure if they could handle such a situation at home. Amanda and Amy, who were supposed to become Tammy's caregivers, revealed that they would have to go to the hospital for a week and had to drop everything they had going on.

Amanda revealed that she was still dealing with the aftermath of her divorce and had a kid at home. Amy too had to take care of her two children, including a newborn baby. The family was worried about being unable to give Tammy proper medical help when it came to things like cleaning the trach.

When Chris video-called Tammy to inform her of the situation, she blew up on him and everyone in her family. She claimed that Amanda and Amy had betrayed her, stating that she was leaving rehab next week, regardless of whether her family picks her up or not.

Chris told her that nobody could give her the 24-hour care that she got in the facility, but Tammy kept on screaming and slammed her family for making her stay in rehab in the first place. 1000-lb Sisters fans were shocked by Tammy's behavior towards her family:

MAJA MAI ★ @maimaiapplepie Tammy's attitude is her downfall. Her family loves and adores her. She needs to go easy on them. #1000lbSisters

1000-lb Sisters fans slam Tammy as she behaves rudely in front of her family

Tammy's family members became angry after seeing her reaction.

Amanda said that Tammy could not make them stop their lives whenever she wanted to be with her family. Amy was concerned about the possibility of Tammy living on the streets and developing sepsis, which could kill her. Chris added that if Tammy was as passionate about losing weight, as she was about coming back home, they would not even be in this situation.

1000-lb Sisters fans slammed Tammy for not showing gratitude to her family when they were just looking out for her. Some even called her "selfish."

LeTaraWrites @letarawrites I know she's ready to go but she has a whole trach and it's infected. Gotta be a little more patient #1000lbsisters

Barbara Shanise @BarbaraShanise Has Tammy told anyone in her family "Thank You"? For anything they've done? You legit almost died numerous times & they were always there. Ungrateful is an understatement. #1000lbSisters

Carla McCree @MccreeCarla To be a person that depends on her family to take care of her, Tammy is the most selfish and unreasonable person I've ever seen #1000lbSisters

Big Patti @darealpattimayo Tammy gotta understand that her family is not trained to take care of her. She can't be tight with them especially they want to do right by her. #1000lbSisters

annie @bakersIayla Tammy always expecting everyone to turn their whole life around for her. Your sisters aren't your nurses. #1000lbSisters

Tanyajayyy Slayyyy @Tanyajayy_slayy Cant wait to see how caleb handles that side of her..let's see if he lasts that long to see her..like that! Lawwwd help me tammy's attitude and rudeness!😡😒 #1000lbSisters

Jessica @forgotme34 Family has ur best interest at heart, Tammy. They are following professionals advice. #1000lbSisters

Pismo Poon @immediatelynaur Just seems like Tammy always wants to be heard but is never willing to listen to anyone else unless they agree with her or do what she wants them to do. #1000lbsisters

What else has been happening on 1000-lb Sisters?

Tammy got engaged after her extended stay at the rehab

The 1000-lb Sisters star had to stay in the facility a month longer than she expected, which gave her time to get to know another patient called Caleb. The two got engaged just three weeks after dating each other.

Caleb revealed that he had always been a "big" person and had joined the rehab only after researching Tammy's progress.

Tammy's sister Amy feels that handling 2 kids is a "struggle"

In the recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amanda took Amy out for a spa day as they wanted some time away from stress. Amy revealed that she was struggling to handle her two children and tried her best not to cry in front of Gage and Glenn.

She also revealed that Michael was helping her with Gage, but she was still the one drawing his baths.

Watch the next episode of 1000-lb Sisters on TLC next Wednesday, March 7, at 8 pm ET to see how Tammy's family reacts to her engagement.

