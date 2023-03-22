"Trashy, disastrous, and literally self-congratulatory": 1000-lb Sisters fans slam Amy because of her wedding toast

The finale of 1000-lb Sisters season 4 aired on TLC on Tuesday, March 21, at 9 pm ET.

The episode featured Tammy and Caleb's shotgun wedding, as their family members wondered why the couple was getting married so quickly.

Amy, Tammy's sister and maid-of-honor, was in charge of the wedding preparations. Tammy had helped Amy during her wedding and even organized a bachelor party for her, so now Amy wanted to return the favor. She had two weeks to get clothes for the bride and groom and was able to transform the community hall at Tammy's rehab into a beautiful fall-themed wedding, filled with sunflowers.

However, her speech was more focused on herself than her sister.

Amy drank from the bottle in front of everyone and joked about holding in a fart. She mentioned how they were always the Slaton sisters but have now changed their last names to their husband's. Amy joked about not even knowing Caleb's last name.

She reminded Tammy how both of them started their journey four years ago when she wanted kids and Tammy wanted happiness and marriage. Amy continued:

"All these beautiful people in this place are here for us. I know it's your big day but it's kind of both of our days"

In the end, Amy said that she was proud of Tammy. She even dropped a napkin, which the latter had given her to wipe her tears.

1000-lb Sisters fans called out Amy for focusing on herself during her sister's wedding.

creech (not parody) @creecher28 Tammy getting married to the creepiest man I’ve ever seen… and Amy giving a “speech” that is so trashy, disastrous, and literally self-congratulatory is the most #1000lbSisters thing I’ve ever seen Tammy getting married to the creepiest man I’ve ever seen… and Amy giving a “speech” that is so trashy, disastrous, and literally self-congratulatory is the most #1000lbSisters thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/J7mZf2x60s

1000-lb Sisters fans slam Amy as she includes herself in Tammy's wedding toast

Amy wanted to give Tammy the most beautiful wedding of all time.

1000-lb Sisters fans, however, could not believe that Amy gave such a speech in front of everyone and called her "disgusting." They were also worried that the speech might be a result of of her postpartum depression, as she had just given birth to her second son.

Adjoa Hackman @AdjoaHackman Amy is really going through postpartum depression, it seems. I feel so sad for her #1000lbSisters Amy is really going through postpartum depression, it seems. I feel so sad for her #1000lbSisters

MAI @maimaiapplepie Amy is giving hater!!! What type of speech was that? I don’t like this for her. #1000lbSisters Amy is giving hater!!! What type of speech was that? I don’t like this for her. #1000lbSisters

Amy cried as she feared that she had messed up Tammy's hair

In this week's episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy was worried about the wedding preparations. She feared that Tammy's tiara and hair would be pulled while she wore her wedding dress. This made her cry and Tammy had to calm her, saying that it was her day to cry and not Amy's.

Caleb's suit, which was also bought by Amy, did not fit him. He took the help of hospital workers to try on the pants but those didn't fit him either. Caleb did not want to let Tammy down and realized that he should have tried them on earlier.

The staff members motivated him and brought black pants from another patient, which fit him.

TLC has not confirmed if 1000-lb Sisters will return for a fifth season.

