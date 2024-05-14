Where did Howza and Salamina meet? The Ultimatum: South Africa hosts’ relationship timeline explored

The Ultimatum: South Africa star Salamina Mphelo Mosese met her husband Tshepo Howard Mosese on the set of the TV soap series Backstage back in 2006. She gained popularity due to her role as Keketso Chaka from Katlego Danke in the show. Her husband Howza played the character of Chase.

In 2008, the two co-stars got married and later started their family after welcoming two children. The Ultimatum: South Africa hosts shared lessons from their 15-year relationship and what they learned so far. During a conversation with I Do Magazine in 2016, the couple opened up about their financial struggles, and said:

"We had to learn to be gentle with each other, and to keep reminding ourselves that we didn’t get married because of money, but to make a life together."

The Ultimatum: South Africa hosts Howza and Salamina's reflect on their relationship

In September 2021, The Ultimatum: South Africa host Howza took to his Instagram account and posted pictures with his wife. In the caption, Howza expressed gratitude for the "miracle" Salamina and how she healed his broken soul.

"Thank you for continuing to choose me in the good and tough moments."

To celebrate their 15th Anniversary, both Backstage stars wished each other and posted pictures from their vacation. Howza mentioned that through God's grace, the two were still together and will continue to prioritize each other in the future while reminiscing their time as a couple and then as parents as well.

In a conversation with True Love Magazine on Monday, May 13, 2024, The Ultimatum: South Africa hosts’ opened up about how they feel when people label them as the "power celebrity couple."

Howza explained that this title isn't realistic as he and Salamina are similar to every ordinary couple, they have their ups and downs just like everyone else.

"We are just two people trying to figure it out together. Many have succeeded, many have failed and we want to be part of a good story at the end of the day where it's like we can really build homes," said Howza.

He continued stating that being hopeful for the future and "building empires" through his kids is the happy ending for them as a couple. Similar to every couple, Howza and Salamina also have conflicts and problems which they walk through together as a team. Howza mentioned:

"And, you know, build empires through our kids, have kids and just have a future together and give people more than anything, just make it feel like it's possible.”

Salamina shared that the secret behind a long-lasting marriage and a strong relationship goes back to the basics such as communicating effectively and supporting and loving your partner unconditionally.

Every couple should consider themselves one team and work towards supporting each other and putting in intentional effort.

“You choose your bestie and then, just like any other relationship, you give each other room. You're there for each other, you show up for each other, you support each other. And that's really what the long term is about,” explained Salamina.

To see what Salamina and Howza are up to, follow The Ultimatum: South Africa hosts on their respective Instagram accounts. Howza is entering the music industry while Salamina is busy working for the production company Sorele Media.