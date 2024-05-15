The Ultimatum: South Africa - Isaac and Nolla’s argument turns physical

Episode 6 of The Ultimatum: South Africa saw cast members Isaac and Nolla's argument escalate to a physical fight, after Isaac found out that Nolla had slept with Ruth, his ex-girlfriend. The Ultimatum: South Africa is a Netflix spin-off series of the hit reality TV show The Ultimatum, featuring six couples who will test each other based on loyalty and trust.

Throughout the show, each couple was swapped with a new partner for a three-week trial period, after which the original couples will get back together and decide whether they wish to stay together or not.

Isaac was heartbroken and upset to find out that his relationship of two years was ending due to the cheating scandal. The synopsis of The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 6, titled Broken Bonds and Boundaries, reads—

"As the experiment draws to a close, heartfelt moment contrast with tense confrontations, leaving several coupes with tough choices to make."

What happened between Isaac and Nolla from The Ultimatum: South Africa?

Ruth and Isaac (Image via Instagram/ Netflix Nigeria)

The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 6 started with Lebo confronting her ex Nolla. The two had been together for a year and a half, and Lebo wanted Nolla to work on his issues for her to stop feeling insecure in their relationship. However, a major twist added a strain on their connection and previously established mutual trust when Nolla's trial wife, Ruth, told Lebo that she had slept with him multiple times.

Lebo felt hurt and betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, she told the cameras—

"I think Ruth told me the truth because maybe they had planned that they want to leave this experience together."

When Lebo confronted Nolla, he told her that Ruth was joking about it, and he refused to acknowledge the truth. Nolla tried to give a justification for his action and told his ex-girlfriend that he loves her, to which Ruth replied—

"If you loved me, you would've kept the respect that I kept for you."

Nolla asked his The Ultimatum: South Africa cast mate Aiden to take his side, but Aiden refused. According to Nolla, Ruth exposed their confidentiality and exposed their secret to Lebo. Nolla took matters into his own hands and called Ruth's ex, Isaac, to the villa.

Ruth and Isaac dated for two years and decided to join the Netflix series to clear the confusion Isaac had after Ruth gave him an ultimatum for marriage. Both The Ultimatum: South Africa contestants Lebo and Isaac went to confront Nolla who was avoiding them.

"I don't think someone who actually values their relationship at that level would be comfortable to do what Nolla and Ruth have been doing. Lebo doesn't deserve that." said Isaac.

Isaac told Nolla he wanted an apology. Nolla however believed that only Lebo deserved one. However, when Nolla and Isaac's argument quickly escalated from a verbal fight to a physical one, the crew members had to intervene.

"I didn't come here with Isaac. Ruth owes Isaac answers. I owe Lebo an apology. That's it."

Nolla told the cameras he was disappointed that he and Ruth had to "come down to this". He wanted their trial marriage to work but unfortunately, it didn't. Lebo also told Nolla that they had no future together after he cheated on her.

Stream The Ultimatum: South Africa exclusively on Netflix.